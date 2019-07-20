APOLLO 11: LA TOP 10 DEDICATA ALLA LUNA

Riprendiamo da Wikipedia, che ci viene assolutamente in soccorso se dobbiamo essere chiari: “Apollo 11 fu la missione spaziale che portò i primi uomini sulla Luna, gli astronauti statunitensi Neil Armstrong e Buzz Aldrin, il 20 luglio 1969 alle 20:17:40 UTC. Armstrong fu il primo a mettere piede sul suolo lunare, sei ore più tardi dell’allunaggio, il 21 luglio alle ore 02:56 UTC. Aldrin arrivò 19 minuti dopo. I due trascorsero circa due ore e un quarto al di fuori della navicella, e raccolsero 21,5 kg di materiale lunare che riportarono a Terra.“.

Morale della favola, oggi si festeggiano i 50 anni da questo evento e noi lo celebriamo con 10 brani dedicati, ovviamente, alla luna…

ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN – KILLING MOON

1984, da “Ocean Rain”

Under blue moon I saw you

So soon you’ll take me

Up in your arms, too late to beg you

Or cancel it though I know it must be

The killing time

Unwillingly mine.

THE POLICE – WALKING ON THE MOON

1979, da “Reggatta de Blanc”

Giant steps are what you take

Walking on the moon

I hope my legs don’t break

Walking on the moon

We could walk forever

Walking on the moon

We could live together

Walking on, walking on the moon.

REM – MAN ON THE MOON

1992, da “Automatic for the People”

If you believed they put a man on the moon

man on the moon

if you believe there’s nothing up his sleeve

then nothing is cool.

BECK – BLUE MOON

2014, da “Morning Phase”

See the turncoat on his knees

A vagabond that no one sees

When a moon is throwing shadows

You can’t save the ones you’ve caught in battle.

VAN MORRISON – MOONDANCE

1970, da “Moondance”

Can I just have one more moondance with you, my love

Can I just make some more romance with you, my love

NICK DRAKE – PINK MOON

1972, da “Pink Moon”

I saw it written and I saw it say

pink moon is on its way

and none of you stand so tall

pink moon gonna get you all.

PAUL SIMON – SONG ABOUT THE MOON

1983, da “Hearts and Bones”

If you want to write a song about the moon

Walk along the craters in the afternoon

When the shadows are deep and the light is alien

And gravity leaps like a knife off the pavement

And you want to write a song about the moon

You want to write a spiritual tune

Na na na na na na

Yeah yeah yeah

Presto, a song about the moon.

RADIOHEAD – SAIL TO THE MOON

2003, da “Hail to the Thief”

I sail to the moon

I spoke too soon

And how much did it cost

I was dropped from

Moonbeam

And sailed on shooting stars.

AUDREY HEPBURN – MOON RIVER

1961, da “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Moon river, wider than a mile

I’m crossing you in style some day

Oh, dream maker, you heart breaker

Wherever you’re goin’, I’m goin’ your way.

DURAN DURAN

1983, da “Seven and the Ragged Tiger”

I light my torch and wave it for the

New moon on Monday

And a fire dance through the night

I stayed the cold day with a lonely satellite.

Wikimedia Commons

Full Moon Luc Viatour.jpg