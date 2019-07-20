APOLLO 11: LA TOP 10 DEDICATA ALLA LUNA

Riprendiamo da Wikipedia, che ci viene assolutamente in soccorso se dobbiamo essere chiari: “Apollo 11 fu la missione spaziale che portò i primi uomini sulla Luna, gli astronauti statunitensi Neil Armstrong e Buzz Aldrin, il 20 luglio 1969 alle 20:17:40 UTC. Armstrong fu il primo a mettere piede sul suolo lunare, sei ore più tardi dell’allunaggio, il 21 luglio alle ore 02:56 UTC. Aldrin arrivò 19 minuti dopo. I due trascorsero circa due ore e un quarto al di fuori della navicella, e raccolsero 21,5 kg di materiale lunare che riportarono a Terra.“.
Morale della favola, oggi si festeggiano i 50 anni da questo evento e noi lo celebriamo con 10 brani dedicati, ovviamente, alla luna…
ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN – KILLING MOON
1984, da “Ocean Rain”
Under blue moon I saw you
So soon you’ll take me
Up in your arms, too late to beg you
Or cancel it though I know it must be
The killing time
Unwillingly mine.
THE POLICE – WALKING ON THE MOON
1979, da “Reggatta de Blanc”
Giant steps are what you take
Walking on the moon
I hope my legs don’t break
Walking on the moon
We could walk forever
Walking on the moon
We could live together
Walking on, walking on the moon.
REM – MAN ON THE MOON
1992, da “Automatic for the People”
If you believed they put a man on the moon
man on the moon
if you believe there’s nothing up his sleeve
then nothing is cool.
BECK – BLUE MOON
2014, da “Morning Phase”
See the turncoat on his knees
A vagabond that no one sees
When a moon is throwing shadows
You can’t save the ones you’ve caught in battle.
VAN MORRISON – MOONDANCE
1970, da “Moondance”
Can I just have one more moondance with you, my love
Can I just make some more romance with you, my love
NICK DRAKE – PINK MOON
1972, da “Pink Moon”
I saw it written and I saw it say
pink moon is on its way
and none of you stand so tall
pink moon gonna get you all.
PAUL SIMON – SONG ABOUT THE MOON
1983, da “Hearts and Bones”
If you want to write a song about the moon
Walk along the craters in the afternoon
When the shadows are deep and the light is alien
And gravity leaps like a knife off the pavement
And you want to write a song about the moon
You want to write a spiritual tune
Na na na na na na
Yeah yeah yeah
Presto, a song about the moon.
RADIOHEAD – SAIL TO THE MOON
2003, da “Hail to the Thief”
I sail to the moon
I spoke too soon
And how much did it cost
I was dropped from
Moonbeam
And sailed on shooting stars.
AUDREY HEPBURN – MOON RIVER
1961, da “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
Moon river, wider than a mile
I’m crossing you in style some day
Oh, dream maker, you heart breaker
Wherever you’re goin’, I’m goin’ your way.
DURAN DURAN
1983, da “Seven and the Ragged Tiger”
I light my torch and wave it for the
New moon on Monday
And a fire dance through the night
I stayed the cold day with a lonely satellite.
