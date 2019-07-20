 

APOLLO 11: LA TOP 10 DEDICATA ALLA LUNA

 
20 luglio 2019
 

Riprendiamo da Wikipedia, che ci viene assolutamente in soccorso se dobbiamo essere chiari: “Apollo 11 fu la missione spaziale che portò i primi uomini sulla Luna, gli astronauti statunitensi Neil Armstrong e Buzz Aldrin, il 20 luglio 1969 alle 20:17:40 UTC. Armstrong fu il primo a mettere piede sul suolo lunare, sei ore più tardi dell’allunaggio, il 21 luglio alle ore 02:56 UTC. Aldrin arrivò 19 minuti dopo. I due trascorsero circa due ore e un quarto al di fuori della navicella, e raccolsero 21,5 kg di materiale lunare che riportarono a Terra.“.

Morale della favola, oggi si festeggiano i 50 anni da questo evento e noi lo celebriamo con 10 brani dedicati, ovviamente, alla luna…

ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN – KILLING MOON

1984, da “Ocean Rain”

Under blue moon I saw you
So soon you’ll take me
Up in your arms, too late to beg you
Or cancel it though I know it must be
The killing time
Unwillingly mine.

THE POLICE – WALKING ON THE MOON

1979, da “Reggatta de Blanc”

Giant steps are what you take
Walking on the moon
I hope my legs don’t break
Walking on the moon
We could walk forever
Walking on the moon
We could live together
Walking on, walking on the moon.

REM – MAN ON THE MOON

1992, da “Automatic for the People”

If you believed they put a man on the moon
man on the moon
if you believe there’s nothing up his sleeve
then nothing is cool.

BECK – BLUE MOON

2014, da “Morning Phase”

See the turncoat on his knees
A vagabond that no one sees
When a moon is throwing shadows
You can’t save the ones you’ve caught in battle.

VAN MORRISON – MOONDANCE

1970, da “Moondance”

Can I just have one more moondance with you, my love
Can I just make some more romance with you, my love

NICK DRAKE – PINK MOON

1972, da “Pink Moon”

I saw it written and I saw it say
pink moon is on its way
and none of you stand so tall
pink moon gonna get you all.

PAUL SIMON – SONG ABOUT THE MOON

1983, da “Hearts and Bones”

If you want to write a song about the moon
Walk along the craters in the afternoon
When the shadows are deep and the light is alien
And gravity leaps like a knife off the pavement
And you want to write a song about the moon
You want to write a spiritual tune
Na na na na na na
Yeah yeah yeah
Presto, a song about the moon.

RADIOHEAD – SAIL TO THE MOON

2003, da “Hail to the Thief”

I sail to the moon
I spoke too soon
And how much did it cost
I was dropped from
Moonbeam
And sailed on shooting stars.

AUDREY HEPBURN – MOON RIVER

1961, da “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Moon river, wider than a mile
I’m crossing you in style some day
Oh, dream maker, you heart breaker
Wherever you’re goin’, I’m goin’ your way.

DURAN DURAN

1983, da “Seven and the Ragged Tiger”

I light my torch and wave it for the
New moon on Monday
And a fire dance through the night
I stayed the cold day with a lonely satellite.

Wikimedia Commons
Full Moon Luc Viatour.jpg

