 

NUOVO ALBUM SOLISTA PER JASON LYTLE DEI GRANDADDY: ECCO IL PRIMO ASSAGGIO

 
di
29 luglio 2019
 

Uscirà il 16 agosto via Dangerbird Records il nuovo album solista di Jason Lytle dei Grandaddy “Arthur King Presents Jason Lytle: NYLONANDJUNO”

Ecco la tracklist:

1. Hitch Your Wagon To A Falling Star
2. Change Of Address / 433 Eros
3. Geese Over Sunlight Ace
4. Don’t Wanna Be There For All That Stuff
5. Dry Gulched On Rodeo Drive
6. 15 Items Or Lesson You
7. Iris Leader Evening Footage
8. Headed To The No Light District

Photo credit: Sara Amroussi-Gilissen

