NUOVO ALBUM SOLISTA PER JASON LYTLE DEI GRANDADDY: ECCO IL PRIMO ASSAGGIO

Uscirà il 16 agosto via Dangerbird Records il nuovo album solista di Jason Lytle dei Grandaddy “Arthur King Presents Jason Lytle: NYLONANDJUNO”

Hi..I have a new LP

It was a bit of a departure from others…this one being all instrumental with the focus being simple songs with distinct themes played on a RolandJuno60 synthesizer and a Nylon string guitar and then lovingly edited.

ready 4 pre-order https://t.co/ksff5LNF4E pic.twitter.com/RnzS5NzkxQ — jason lytle (@jasonlytle) July 26, 2019

Ecco la tracklist:

1. Hitch Your Wagon To A Falling Star

2. Change Of Address / 433 Eros

3. Geese Over Sunlight Ace

4. Don’t Wanna Be There For All That Stuff

5. Dry Gulched On Rodeo Drive

6. 15 Items Or Lesson You

7. Iris Leader Evening Footage

8. Headed To The No Light District

Photo credit: Sara Amroussi-Gilissen