VIDEO: DRY CLEANING

Lewis Maynard, Tom Dowse e Nick Buxton si conoscono da tanti anni, ma solo nel 2017 hanno deciso di formare i Dry Cleaning: in seguito la frontwoman Florence Shaw è andata a completare la line-up della band inglese.

Il loro primo EP, “Sweet Princess”, uscirà il prossimo 16 agosto via It’s OK ed è stato registrato ancora prima che il gruppo britannico avesse mai suonato live.

Il primo singolo, “Magic Of Meghan”, di cui potete il video – diretto da Lucy Vann – qui sotto è dedicato all’attuale principessa del Sussex: il convincente brano, dalla velocità elevata e dall’atmosfera piuttosto cupa, anche a causa dell’oscuro spoken-word della Shaw, contiene interessanti influenze post-punk.

