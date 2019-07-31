LANA DEL REY: TRACKLIST E DATA DI USCITA DI “NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL”

E alla fine anche Lana Del Rey svelò le sue carte a compinciare dalla cover del nuovo album “Norman Fucking Rockwell” che trovate nbell’immagine qui sopra. Il ragazzo che si trova con la cantante è Duke Nicholson, nipote di Jack Nicholson. Il disco uscirà il 30 agosto.

Dalal tracklist si nota che non mancano i brani anticipatori “Venice Bitch”, “Mariners Apartment Complex” e “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”, così come la cover dei Sublime “Doin’ Time”.

Tracklist:

01. Norman Fucking Rockwell

02. Mariners Apartment Complex

03. Venice Bitch

04. Fuck It I Love You

05. Doin’ Time

06. Love Song

07. Cinnamon Girl

08. How to Disappear

09. California

10. The Next Best American Record

11. The Greatest

12. Bartender

13. Happiness in a Butterfly

14. Hope is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It