LANA DEL REY: TRACKLIST E DATA DI USCITA DI “NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL”

E alla fine anche Lana Del Rey svelò le sue carte a compinciare dalla cover del nuovo album “Norman Fucking Rockwell” che trovate nbell’immagine qui sopra. Il ragazzo che si trova con la cantante è Duke Nicholson, nipote di Jack Nicholson. Il disco uscirà il 30 agosto.
Dalal tracklist si nota che non mancano i brani anticipatori “Venice Bitch”, “Mariners Apartment Complex” e “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”, così come la cover dei Sublime “Doin’ Time”.
Tracklist:
01. Norman Fucking Rockwell
02. Mariners Apartment Complex
03. Venice Bitch
04. Fuck It I Love You
05. Doin’ Time
06. Love Song
07. Cinnamon Girl
08. How to Disappear
09. California
10. The Next Best American Record
11. The Greatest
12. Bartender
13. Happiness in a Butterfly
14. Hope is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It
NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL out August 30th
— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) 31 luglio 2019