 

LANA DEL REY: TRACKLIST E DATA DI USCITA DI “NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL”

 
Tags:
di
31 luglio 2019
 

E alla fine anche Lana Del Rey svelò le sue carte a compinciare dalla cover del nuovo album “Norman Fucking Rockwell”  che trovate nbell’immagine qui sopra. Il ragazzo che si trova con la cantante è Duke Nicholson, nipote di Jack Nicholson. Il disco uscirà il 30 agosto.

Dalal tracklist si nota che non mancano i brani anticipatori “Venice Bitch”, “Mariners Apartment Complex” e “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”, così come la cover dei Sublime “Doin’ Time”.

Tracklist:
01. Norman Fucking Rockwell
02. Mariners Apartment Complex
03. Venice Bitch
04. Fuck It I Love You
05. Doin’ Time
06. Love Song
07. Cinnamon Girl
08. How to Disappear
09. California
10. The Next Best American Record
11. The Greatest
12. Bartender
13. Happiness in a Butterfly
14. Hope is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Guarda il video di “Visions ...
    A distanza di nemmeno due anni dal loro primo LP, “Perno” (leggi la recensione), uscito nel novembre del 2017, gli Spinning Coin ...

    Nuovo singolo per Max Bloom degli ...
    Il frontman degli Yuck Max Bloom ha rilasciato oggi un nuovo singolo solista, “Call Me When It’s Over”, che arriva dopo il ...

    Ascolta “I Think You’re ...
    Hanno decisamente messo in allerta anche Annie Mac che nel suo programma alla BBC Radio 1 ne ha cantato le lodi, stiamo parlando dei ...

    Sono tornate le Girl Ray che ...
    Ottime notizie da Poppy Hankin, Iris McConnell e Sophie Moss, in arte Girl Ray. Il loro secondo album s’intolerà “Girl” e ...

    Premiere del documentario ‘Bon ...
    Premiere del breve documentario ‘Bon Iver: Autumn’, dietro le quinte del tour dei Bon Iver ideato per l’uscita del nuovo album ...
    I più visualizzati
    10 luglio 2019

    Il fan ubriaco che provò a rientrare a nuoto al concerto degli Slayer da dove era stato cacciato finisce sulle lattine di Budweiser
    L’anno scorso il fan degli Slayer Chris LaRocque, cacciato per ubriachezza molesta dal Budweiser Stage di Toronto dove si teneva il live della sua band preferita, aveva goffamente tentato di rientrare a nuoto nella venue. Ora questo eroe è ...
    8 luglio 2019

    The Soft Cavalry – The Soft Cavalry
    Steve Clarke e Rachel Goswell, musicisti, marito e moglie. Lei la musa ispiratrice del marito. Quella che lo ha salvato da uno stato di “impasse” in cui il musicista era precipitato, per percorsi di vita non andati a dovere. Pensate bene ...
    10 luglio 2019

    “Il Britpop è un movimento, non un genere musicale”: i ragazzi di Star Shaped scaldano i motori in vista dell’imminente Festival
    Ormai il nome Star Shaped è davvero sinonimo di Britpop. La massima celebrazione degli anni ’90 made in UK si raggiunge nello ‘Star Shaped Festival‘ che, quest’anno, vedremo in 4 ricchissime puntate, da fine agosto al 21 ...
    18 luglio 2019

    Madonna: La TOP 10 Brani
    Come potremmo definire la cara Veronica Louise Ciccone, in arte Madonna, se non la popstar per eccellenza? Quella che, al di là dei suoi brani, che possono piacere o meno, ha comunque sempre avuto l’accortezza di mutare pelle e musica, di ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     