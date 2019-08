VIOLENT FEMMES

Tracklist

1. Another Chorus

2. I Get What I Want

3. I'm Nothing

4. Adam Was A Man

5. Not OK

6. Hotel Last Resort

7. Everlasting You

8. It's All Or Nothing

9. I'm Not Gonna Cry

10. This Free Ride

11. Paris To Sleep

12. Sleepin' At The Meetin'

13. God Bless America