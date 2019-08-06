 

LANA DEL REY “RISPONDE” ALLE STRAGI IN AMERICA CON LA DOLCISSIMA “LOOKING FOR AMERICA”

 
6 agosto 2019
 

Lana Del Rey ha condiviso la nuova canzone “Looking for America”, creata come risposta alle recenti sparatorie di massa negli Stati Uniti.

“Looking for America”, ballata semplice e toccante, non sarà presente su “Norman Fucking Rockwell”, album che arriva alla fine di questo mese. La nuova canzone è stata realizzata con l’aiuto del produttore di “Norman Fucking Rockwell”, ovvero Jack Antonoff. Nel suo post su Instagram Lana Del Rey ha spiegato il significato del brano, premettendo di non essere un politico ma di essere stata comunque mossa da quanto accaduto.

