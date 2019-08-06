LANA DEL REY “RISPONDE” ALLE STRAGI IN AMERICA CON LA DOLCISSIMA “LOOKING FOR AMERICA”

Lana Del Rey ha condiviso la nuova canzone “Looking for America”, creata come risposta alle recenti sparatorie di massa negli Stati Uniti.
“Looking for America”, ballata semplice e toccante, non sarà presente su “Norman Fucking Rockwell”, album che arriva alla fine di questo mese. La nuova canzone è stata realizzata con l’aiuto del produttore di “Norman Fucking Rockwell”, ovvero Jack Antonoff. Nel suo post su Instagram Lana Del Rey ha spiegato il significato del brano, premettendo di non essere un politico ma di essere stata comunque mossa da quanto accaduto.
Hi folks came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write. Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion- but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it. I’m singing love to the choruses I recorded this morning. I’m going to call it ‘Looking for America ‘ @jackantonoff @sharp_stick