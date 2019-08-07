 

TERZO ALBUM DELL’ANNO IN ARRIVO PER GUIDED BY VOICES, ECCO IL PRIMO SINGOLO

 
Tags:
di
7 agosto 2019
 

Instancabili Guided By Voices. Il 2019 ci porterà ben 3 album della band di Robert Pollard. Due li abbiamo già sentiti, “Zeppelin Over China” e “Warp and Woof”, ora manca “Sweating the Plague”, atteso il 25 ottobre.

A quanto sembra qui non ci saranno sorprese. La band descrive così il sound del nuovo album e ci sembra decisamente chiara: “a classic 12 song album experience, made to be played loud”.

Il primo assaggio, “Heavy Like the World”, è decisamente già un classico fin dal primo ascolto.

Ecco la tracklist:
01 “Downer”
02 “Street Party”
03 “Mother’s Milk Elementary”
04 “Heavy Like the World”
05 “Ego Central High”
06 “The Very Second”
07 Tiger on Top”
08 “Unfun Glitz”
09 “Your Cricket Is Rather Unique”
10 “Immortals”
11 “My Wrestling Days Are Over”
12 “Sons of the Beard”

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Il box “Life Is Unfair” ...
    Dopo aver pubblicato lo scorso anno il boxset “Life Is Unfair” in CD, il leggendario trio British-pop Black Box Recorder ne pubblicherà ...

    The Messthetics: ascolta il nuovo ...
    Parliamo sempre volentieri dei Messthetics, che ci piace definire come un side-project dei Fugazi. Recentemente hanno annunciato un secondo ...

    “Titanium 2 Step” è la prima ...
    I Battles annunciano “Juice B Crypts”, il loro quarto album che uscirà il 18 ottobre via Warp. “Titanium 2 Step”, che vede ...

    Ascolta “Fear Inoculum” primo ...
    “Fear Inoculum”, è il primo singolo estratto dall’omonimo nuovo album dei Tool. Il disco, del quale puoi vedere la copertina ...

    “Atlanta” sara’ rinnovata ...
    “Atlanta”, serie TV ideata e creata da Donald Glover autore e musicista americano noto anche per il suo alter-ego musicale ...
    I più visualizzati
    10 luglio 2019

    Il fan ubriaco che provò a rientrare a nuoto al concerto degli Slayer da dove era stato cacciato finisce sulle lattine di Budweiser
    L’anno scorso il fan degli Slayer Chris LaRocque, cacciato per ubriachezza molesta dal Budweiser Stage di Toronto dove si teneva il live della sua band preferita, aveva goffamente tentato di rientrare a nuoto nella venue. Ora questo eroe è ...
    8 luglio 2019

    The Soft Cavalry – The Soft Cavalry
    Steve Clarke e Rachel Goswell, musicisti, marito e moglie. Lei la musa ispiratrice del marito. Quella che lo ha salvato da uno stato di “impasse” in cui il musicista era precipitato, per percorsi di vita non andati a dovere. Pensate bene ...
    18 luglio 2019

    Madonna: La TOP 10 Brani
    Come potremmo definire la cara Veronica Louise Ciccone, in arte Madonna, se non la popstar per eccellenza? Quella che, al di là dei suoi brani, che possono piacere o meno, ha comunque sempre avuto l’accortezza di mutare pelle e musica, di ...
    10 luglio 2019

    “Il Britpop è un movimento, non un genere musicale”: i ragazzi di Star Shaped scaldano i motori in vista dell’imminente Festival
    Ormai il nome Star Shaped è davvero sinonimo di Britpop. La massima celebrazione degli anni ’90 made in UK si raggiunge nello ‘Star Shaped Festival‘ che, quest’anno, vedremo in 4 ricchissime puntate, da fine agosto al 21 ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     