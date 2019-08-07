TERZO ALBUM DELL’ANNO IN ARRIVO PER GUIDED BY VOICES, ECCO IL PRIMO SINGOLO

Instancabili Guided By Voices. Il 2019 ci porterà ben 3 album della band di Robert Pollard. Due li abbiamo già sentiti, “Zeppelin Over China” e “Warp and Woof”, ora manca “Sweating the Plague”, atteso il 25 ottobre.

A quanto sembra qui non ci saranno sorprese. La band descrive così il sound del nuovo album e ci sembra decisamente chiara: “a classic 12 song album experience, made to be played loud”.

Il primo assaggio, “Heavy Like the World”, è decisamente già un classico fin dal primo ascolto.

Ecco la tracklist:

01 “Downer”

02 “Street Party”

03 “Mother’s Milk Elementary”

04 “Heavy Like the World”

05 “Ego Central High”

06 “The Very Second”

07 Tiger on Top”

08 “Unfun Glitz”

09 “Your Cricket Is Rather Unique”

10 “Immortals”

11 “My Wrestling Days Are Over”

12 “Sons of the Beard”