THE WHITE STRIPES: IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO BOXSET PER CELEBRARE I 20 ANNI DEL DISCO DI DEBUTTO

La Third Man Records, etichetta di Jack White, ha annunciato la pubblicazione di un nuovo box set che celebrerà il ventennale dall’uscita del disco di debutto dei White Stripes.
“THE WHITE STRIPES XX” include outtakes inediti del disco, una live performance al Raleigh, un DVD di due concerti nel Michigan datati 1999 e un booklet di 24 pagine contenenti materiale ed immagini di archivio.
Potrete acquistare il prezioso boxset solo iscrivendovi al servizio Vault Package della Third Man Records entro il 31 ottobre.
“The White Stripes usciva il 15 giugno 1999 e qui puoi recuperare il nostro articolo celebrativo per il ventennale di questa release.
Qui potete ascoltare la cover di “My Little Red Book” di Burt Bacharach.
1999 was a pivotal year for the White Stripes. From recording their first album through rumors of the band’s demise and embarking on their first-ever tour, the band worked extremely hard and was fortunate to see small but incremental gains from their efforts. Third Man Records is humbled to explore the depths of the band, their self-titled album and the entirety of their 1999 for our 42nd Vault package, THE WHITE STRIPES XX. Subscribe now through October 31st at TMR storefronts or online via bio link! #thirdmanvault #thirdmanrecords
