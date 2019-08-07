 

THE WHITE STRIPES: IN ARRIVO UN NUOVO BOXSET PER CELEBRARE I 20 ANNI DEL DISCO DI DEBUTTO

 
7 agosto 2019
 

La Third Man Records, etichetta di Jack White, ha annunciato la pubblicazione di un nuovo box set che celebrerà il ventennale dall’uscita del disco di debutto dei White Stripes.

“THE WHITE STRIPES XX” include outtakes inediti del disco, una live performance al Raleigh, un DVD di due concerti nel Michigan datati 1999 e un booklet di 24 pagine contenenti materiale ed immagini di archivio.

Potrete acquistare il prezioso boxset solo iscrivendovi al servizio Vault Package della Third Man Records entro il 31 ottobre.

“The White Stripes usciva il 15 giugno 1999 e qui puoi recuperare il nostro articolo celebrativo per il ventennale di questa release.

Qui potete ascoltare la cover di “My Little Red Book” di Burt Bacharach.

Credit Foto: Fabio Venni from London, UK; modified by anetode [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

