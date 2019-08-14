SULLA “NAVE DEI BELLE & SEBASTIAN” SI è PAGATO IL DOVEROSO TRIBUTO AI BUZZCOCKS

La crociera del festival di Belle & Sebastian “Boaty Weekender” ha appena concluso il suo viaggio, navigando da Barcellona a Cagliari e ha visto esibizioni degli stessi B&S, ma anche Teenage Fanclub, Yo La Tengo, The Vaselines, Django Django, Camera Obscura , Alvvays, Mogwai e altri ancora.

Una delle band inizialmente annunciate erano Buzzcocks il cui co-fondatore, Pete Shelley, è morto a dicembre scorso. Non era certo cosa sarebbe successo con la loro partecipazione, ma Steve Diggle ha deciso di continuare e fare anche le veci di cantante. I Buzzcocks si sono esibiti in due spettacoli sul “Boaty Weekender”: un set regolare il 9 agosto, e poi uno speciale “Buzzcocks & Friends” realizzato il 10 agosto in cui molti degli altri artisti si sono uniti per cantare e rendere omaggio a Pete Shelley.

Ecco un po’ di video….