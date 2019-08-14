 

SULLA “NAVE DEI BELLE & SEBASTIAN” SI è PAGATO IL DOVEROSO TRIBUTO AI BUZZCOCKS

 
14 agosto 2019
 

La crociera del festival di Belle & Sebastian “Boaty Weekender” ha appena concluso il suo viaggio, navigando da Barcellona a Cagliari e ha visto esibizioni degli stessi B&S, ma anche Teenage Fanclub, Yo La Tengo, The Vaselines, Django Django, Camera Obscura , Alvvays, Mogwai e altri ancora.

Una delle band inizialmente annunciate erano Buzzcocks il cui co-fondatore, Pete Shelley, è morto a dicembre scorso. Non era certo cosa sarebbe successo con la loro partecipazione, ma Steve Diggle ha deciso di continuare e fare anche le veci di cantante. I Buzzcocks si sono esibiti in due spettacoli sul “Boaty Weekender”: un set regolare il 9 agosto, e poi uno speciale “Buzzcocks & Friends” realizzato il 10 agosto in cui molti degli altri artisti si sono uniti per cantare e rendere omaggio a Pete Shelley.

Ecco un po’ di video….

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Last night’s guest vocalist Buzzcocks karaoke was a blast—here’s Stuart Murdoch of B&S singing “What Do I Get?” #theboatyweekender

Un post condiviso da Joe Regan (@jregan) in data:

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Oh nothing, just Stuart @bellesglasgow playing with the Buzzcocks in Sardinia on a boat and life is fucking good my friend #theboatyweekender @boatyweekender

Un post condiviso da Mikala (@backstagerider) in data:

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Stop The Boat! Vinny guest singing with Steve Diggle & #Buzzcocks last night on #BelleandSebastian ‘s #BoatyWeekender #BigShoes

Un post condiviso da Django Django (@thedjangos) in data:

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Buzzcocks+Yo La Tengo=🤩 #theboatyweekender #buzzcocks #yolatengo #sxmliveloud

Un post condiviso da Adam Neelly (@ringodance) in data:

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Un poquito de #buzzcocks con #yolatengo para despertarse después la siesta #boatyweekender #mondosonoro

Un post condiviso da Albert Carreras (@betocaracas) in data:

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Could be worse #cruise #mediterranean #boatyweekender #buzzcocks last @whytehorses show tonight – thanks to @bellesglasgow for having us! 🌞🌞🌞🛳

Un post condiviso da Natalie McCool (@nataliemccool) in data:

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Finally leaving Barcelona, next stop Cagliari, Sardegna. Let the work trip started 😎🎸🌅 #buzzcocks

Un post condiviso da Mani (@manuel_perazzoli) in data:

