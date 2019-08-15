 

UNDICESIMO ALBUM PER GLI STEREOPHONICS A OTTOBRE. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL NUOVO SINGOLO “FLY LIKE AN EAGLE”

 
15 agosto 2019
 

A due anni di distanza dal precedente, “Scream Above The Sounds” (leggi la recensione), gli Stereophonics ritornano con il loro undicesimo LP, “Kind”, in uscita il prossimo 25 ottobre via Parlophone Records.

Registrato in appena undici giorni a The Distillery nel Wiltshire, il nuovo disco è stato prodotto dal frontman Kelly Jones insieme a George Drakoulias (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Screaming Trees, Primal Scream).

Il nuovo album, che è stato registrato con tecniche e tecnologie minimale e avrà un suono più spoglio e grezzo, viene anticipato dal singolo “Fly Like An Eagle”: qui sotto potete vedere il video, diretto da Charlotte Regan, che vede tra i protagonisti l’attore Charlie Creed-Miles (“Peaky Blinders”).

“Kind” Tracklist:
1. I Just Wanted The Goods
2. Fly Like An Eagle
3. Make Friends With The Morning
4. Stitches
5. Hungover For You
6. Bust This Town
7. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s The One That We All Got)
8. Street Of Orange Light
9. Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day
10. Restless Mind

Photo Credit: Alex Const

    Ultimi commenti

