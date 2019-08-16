 

PETER MURPHY RICOVERATO PER UN ATTACCO CARDIACO

 
16 agosto 2019
 

Peter Murphy, storico cantante e leader dei Bauhaus, ha avuto un attacco cardiaco lo scorso 13 agosto.

Come riportato da una nota ufficiale l’artista, che era a New York, avrebbe accusato mancanza di respiro motivo per il quale era stato trasportato d’urgenza all’ospedale dove dai primi accertamenti è emerso che Murphy aveva appena subito un infarto.

Il cantante sessantenne ha così annullato la data prevista quella sera a Le Poisson Rouge così come le quattro serate di ‘residenza’ (15, 16, 18 e 19 agosto) che avrebbe dovuto tenere sempre nella città americana dove oggi rimane ricoverato sotto osservazione.

Come riferito dal cardiologo del Lenox Hill Hospital di New York, il dott. Jason Song, a Murphy sono stati impiantati due stent all’arteria coronaria di Murphy.

PETER MURPHY Suffers Heart Attack: Remaining NYC Residency shows to be postponed and rescheduled. On the evening of August 13, Peter Murphy was rushed to a local New York City hospital due to shortness of breath and was unable to perform his scheduled concert at Le Poisson Rouge. Early Wednesday morning, it was determined that Peter had suffered a heart attack. Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiologist Jason Song issued the following statement: "Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction, had two stents placed in his right coronary artery, and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. He remains in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition." Sadly, Peter is physically unable to perform the remaining shows in the Residency series (August 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th). These shows will be postponed to later dates to be determined. Ticket buyers will have their tickets transferred to the rescheduled date or can request a refund by emailing info@lprnyc.com by 5PM EST on August 30, 2019. Peter’s family has issued the following statement: "We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!" Le Poisson Rouge has issued the following statement: "All of us at LPR are devastated by this news. Peter’s performances and presence over the past twelve days have been amazing – both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR." #petermurphy Photo Jolene Siana

Un post condiviso da Peter Murphy (@petermurphyofficial) in data:

