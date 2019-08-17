SECONDO ALBUM DEI CASSELS A SETTEMBRE. “THE WOMAN IN THE MOON” è IL NUOVO SINGOLO

A distanza di quasi due anni dal loro esordio sulla lunga distanza, “Ephitet”, i Cassels ritorneranno il prossimo 6 settembre, via Big Scary Monsters, con un nuovo LP, “The Perfect Ending”.

Registrato e mixato da Martin Ruffin, il sophomore della band alt-rock di Oxford è stato masterizzato da Carl Saff.

Il nuovo singolo si chiama “The Woman In The Moon” e lo potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“The Perfect Ending” Tracklist:

1. A Snowflake In Winter

2. All the St John’s Wort In The World

3. Mink Skin Coat

4. Melting Butter

5. In The Zoo They Feed Him Nuts

6. The Perfect Ending

7. The Leaking Ark

8. The Queue At The Chemists

9. The Woman In The Moo