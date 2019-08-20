I SIMPLE MINDS ANNUNCIANO LA PUBBLICAZIONE DEL LIVE “LIVE IN THE CITY OF ANGELS”

 

SIMPLE MINDS ANNUNCIANO LA PUBBLICAZIONE DEL LIVE "LIVE IN THE CITY OF ANGELS"

 
20 agosto 2019
 

L’ultimo lavoro dei Simple Minds “Walk Between Worlds” li ha riportati su posizioni qualitative di tutto rispetto. Da quel disco si è sviluppato un tour che ha portato la band ha ricevere grossi consensi anche in America. Proprio da quel tour nasce il disco live atteso per il 4 ottobre: “Live In The City Of Angels” che, nel titolo e nell’iconografia, richiama lo storico live del 1987 “Live In The City Of Lights”.

Gran parte delle registrazioni del live (anticipato dalla classica  “Love Song”) sono prese dal concerto al Orpheum Theatre di Los Angeles il 24 ottobre 2018. ma, come si può notare, la tracklist è lunga, visto che l’uscita classica sarà di 2 CD ma la versione deluxe si espande fino a 4 CD.

Tracklist:

1. The Signal And The Noise
2. Waterfront
3. Love Song
4. Let There Be Love
5. Up On The Catwalk
6. Sense Of Discovery
7. Glittering Prize
8. Promised You A Miracle
9. The American
10. Hunter And The Hunted
11. Stand By Love
12. Dirty Old Town (by Ewan MacColl)
13. Themes For Great Cities
14. She’s A River
15. Walk Between Worlds
16. Hypnotised
17. Someone Somewhere In Summertime
18. See The Lights
19. All The Things She Said
20. Dolphins
21. Don’t You (Forget About Me)
22. New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
23. Once Upon A Time
24. Alive And Kicking
25. Sanctify Yourself

BONUS TRACKS (DELUXE CD E DIGITAL DOWNLOADS)

1. Book Of Brilliant Things
2. Let The Day Begin
3. Honest Town
4. Midnight Walking
5. Barrowland Star
6. Big Music
7. Blindfolded
8. Celebrate
9. In Dreams
10. I Travel
11. Speed Your Love To Me
12. Stars Will Lead The Way
13. Summer
14. The Cross (by Prince)
15. Big Sleep

