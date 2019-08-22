LE FIRST AID KIT RICORDANO DAVID BERMAN CON UN INEDITO E UNA COVER DEI SILVER JEWS

Il folk duo First Aid Kit hanno condiviso un inedito dedicato a David Berman scomparso ad inizio mese all’età di 52 anni.

Il brano “Strange Beauty” si apre con queste parole:

David died yesterday/And today it is raining/I know I didn’t know you/But in my heart I know it to be true/It is raining for you, David/The rain it is for you.

Le sorelle Klara e Johanna Söderberg ci regalano anche una cover dei Silver Jews progetto più noto del compianto Berman:

“Random Rules” è la traccia apertura di “American Water” disco pubblicato dai Silver Jews nel 1998.