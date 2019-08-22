 

LE FIRST AID KIT RICORDANO DAVID BERMAN CON UN INEDITO E UNA COVER DEI SILVER JEWS

 
Tags: , ,
di
22 agosto 2019
 

Il folk duo First Aid Kit hanno condiviso un inedito dedicato a David Berman scomparso ad inizio mese all’età di 52 anni.

Il brano “Strange Beauty” si apre con queste parole:
David died yesterday/And today it is raining/I know I didn’t know you/But in my heart I know it to be true/It is raining for you, David/The rain it is for you.

Le sorelle Klara e Johanna Söderberg ci regalano anche una cover dei Silver Jews progetto più noto del compianto Berman:

“Random Rules” è la traccia apertura di “American Water” disco pubblicato dai Silver Jews nel 1998.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    I Black Mountain rifanno i Black ...
    I Black Mountain, freschi del nuovo disco “Destroyer” (leggi la recensione) pubblicato solo pochi mesi fa, annunciano il tour ...

    Il secondo estratto dal nuovo disco ...
    A fine i luglio i DIIV avevano annunciano il nuovo disco condividendo il primo inedito, “Skin Game”, dopo oltre 3 anni di ...

    Ascolta il nuovo singolo degli ...
    Gli Elbow pubblicano online il nuovo singolo estratto dal prossimo album “Giants Of All Sizes” in uscita il prossimo 11 ottobre ...

    “On A Clear Day I Can See You ...
    “On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever” è il sesto album di Lindstrøm, il primo composto e registrato integralmente con synth e ...

    “Soft Glove 1” è il ...
    Mancano poche ore all’uscita di “Free Cell”, il secondo LP di Lina Tullgren, che vedrà la luce domani, venerdì 23 ...
    I più visualizzati
    8 agosto 2019

    E’ morto David Berman dei Silver Jews
    David Berman dei Silver Jews era tornato da pochi giorni con l’omonimo primo album del suo nuovo progetto, Purple Mountains (leggi la recensione), realizzato dalla Drag City, ma è di pochi minuti fa la tragica notizia che lo storico musicista ...
    6 agosto 2019

    Wishlist: i 10 dischi piu’ attesi di agosto 2019
    Ogni mese escono valanghe di dischi. Pure troppi a volte. Starci dietro non è facile, nemmeno per noi. Così sulla nostra personale agenda ne abbiamo selezionati, in anticipo, dieci che, forse, potrebbero (nel bene o nel male) colpirci. Magari ci ...
    12 agosto 2019

    Guarda il video che svela l’imminente collaborazione tra Jack White e Jack Black
    In un nuovo video apparso oggi su youtube emerge che Jack Black e Jack White sono pronti per una nuova collaborazione. Nel corto “Jack Gray” vediamo, tra le altre cose, Black e il suo collega Kyle Gass, titolari del progetto musicale ...
    1 agosto 2019

    “Le canzoni hanno una forza speciale, l’ho sperimentato nella mia vita”: Giorgio Gobbo ci racconta il suo primo album solista
    Il cantautore padovano Giorgio Gobbo, dopo la fruttuosa esperienza con la Bottega Baltazar (con la quale nel 2016 sfiorò una Targa Tenco per la miglior canzone con l’intensa “Rugby di periferia”), ha da poco esordito come solista con un ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     