IL SINDACO DI CHICAGO HA ISTITUITO IL “WHITNEY DAY”

Chicago rende onore a una delle sue band.

Il sindaco della città, Lori Lightfoot, ha infatti annunciato il “Whitney Day” giornata interamente dedicata al duo indie-rock che si terrà il prossimo 30 agosto.

Il gruppo, che a breve pubblicherà il nuovo disco dal titolo “Forever Turned Around”, sarà celebrato con vari eventi tra i quali un live presso la stazione radio WXRT, un lunch-party al ristorante “Parson’s Chicken and Fish” e molto altro…

Questa la nota dell’ufficio del sindaco:

Il 30 agosto 2019 i Whitney pubblicheranno il loro attesissimo secondo album, “Forever Turned Around”, che si concentra su temi di relazioni, solitudine, legami e amore tra amici…l’uscita sarà celebrato con eventi in tutta Chicago: ADESSO, QUINDI, I , LORI E. LIGHTFOOT, SINDACO DELLA CITTÀ DI CHICAGO, proclama il 30 agosto 2019 come il WHITNEY DAY IN CHICAGO e sollecita tutti i residenti a sostenere e godere dello straordinario talento dei Whitney.

CHICAGO: Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proclaimed August 30th to be Whitney Day in Chicago to celebrate the release of Forever Turned Around!

We're going to be celebrating with fans throughout the day around the city (cont)

RSVP here: https://t.co/DVfAQxM84P pic.twitter.com/Z7hA2lJXdy

— Whitney (@whitneytheband) 22 agosto 2019