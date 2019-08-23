 

IL SINDACO DI CHICAGO HA ISTITUITO IL “WHITNEY DAY”

 
Chicago rende onore a una delle sue band.

Il sindaco della città, Lori Lightfoot, ha infatti annunciato il “Whitney Day” giornata interamente dedicata al duo indie-rock che si terrà il prossimo 30 agosto.

Il gruppo, che a breve pubblicherà il nuovo disco dal titolo “Forever Turned Around”, sarà celebrato con vari eventi tra i quali un live presso la stazione radio WXRT, un lunch-party al ristorante “Parson’s Chicken and Fish” e molto altro…

Questa la nota dell’ufficio del sindaco:
Il 30 agosto 2019 i Whitney pubblicheranno il loro attesissimo secondo album, “Forever Turned Around”, che si concentra su temi di relazioni, solitudine, legami e amore tra amici…l’uscita sarà celebrato con eventi in tutta Chicago: ADESSO, QUINDI, I , LORI E. LIGHTFOOT, SINDACO DELLA CITTÀ DI CHICAGO, proclama il 30 agosto 2019 come il WHITNEY DAY IN CHICAGO e sollecita tutti i residenti a sostenere e godere dello straordinario talento dei Whitney.

“Forever Turned Around” esce su Secretly Canadian il prossimo 30 agosto ed è stato anticipato in queste settimane dai due singoli estratti: “Valleys (My Love)” e “Used To Be Lonely”.

