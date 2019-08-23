IN ARRIVO UN TRIBUTE-ALBUM A TOM WAITS CON PHOEBE BRIDGERS, AIMEE MANN E ROSANNE CASH. ASCOLTA DUE BRANI.

Tom Waits, che compirà 70 anni il prossimo dicembre, sarà celebrato con un nuovo tribute album interamente realizzato da donne.

“Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits” uscirà per la Dualtone Music Group e vedrà artiste del calibro di Phoebe Bridgers, Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, Corinne Bailey Rae rifare brani dell’artista californiano.

Il disco, prodotto da Warren Zanes, è anticipato oggi da due estratti in streaming…

Patty Griffin che rifa “Ruby’s Arms” (pubblicata da Waits in “Heartattack and Vine” del 1980):

e Courtney Marie Andrews alle prese con “Downtown Train” da “Rain Dogs” del 1985:

Tracklist:

01 Joseph – “Come On Up To The House”

02 Aimee Mann – “Hold On”

03 Phoebe Bridgers – “Georgia Lee”

04 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer – “Ol’ 55″

05 Angie McMahon – “Take It With Me”

06 Corinne Bailey Rae – “Jersey Girl”

07 Patty Griffin – “Ruby’s Arms”

08 Rosanne Cash – “Time”

09 Kat Edmonson – “You Can Never Hold Back Spring”

10 Iris Dement – “House Where Nobody Lives”

11 Courtney Marie Andrews – “Downtown Train”

12 The Wild Reeds – “Tom Traubert’s Blues”