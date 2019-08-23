 

IN ARRIVO UN TRIBUTE-ALBUM A TOM WAITS CON PHOEBE BRIDGERS, AIMEE MANN E ROSANNE CASH. ASCOLTA DUE BRANI.

 
Tags: , ,
di
23 agosto 2019
 

Tom Waits, che compirà 70 anni il prossimo dicembre, sarà celebrato con un nuovo tribute album interamente realizzato da donne.

“Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits” uscirà per la Dualtone Music Group e vedrà artiste del calibro di Phoebe Bridgers, Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, Corinne Bailey Rae rifare brani dell’artista californiano.

Il disco, prodotto da Warren Zanes, è anticipato oggi da due estratti in streaming…

Patty Griffin che rifa “Ruby’s Arms” (pubblicata da Waits in “Heartattack and Vine” del 1980):

e Courtney Marie Andrews alle prese con “Downtown Train” da “Rain Dogs” del 1985:

Tracklist:
01 Joseph – “Come On Up To The House”
02 Aimee Mann – “Hold On”
03 Phoebe Bridgers – “Georgia Lee”
04 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer – “Ol’ 55″
05 Angie McMahon – “Take It With Me”
06 Corinne Bailey Rae – “Jersey Girl”
07 Patty Griffin – “Ruby’s Arms”
08 Rosanne Cash – “Time”
09 Kat Edmonson – “You Can Never Hold Back Spring”
10 Iris Dement – “House Where Nobody Lives”
11 Courtney Marie Andrews – “Downtown Train”
12 The Wild Reeds – “Tom Traubert’s Blues”

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Il sindaco di Chicago ha istituito ...
    Chicago rende onore a una delle sue band. Il sindaco della città, Lori Lightfoot, ha infatti annunciato il “Whitney Day” ...

    Guarda Bill Callahan eseguire dal ...
    Bill Callahan è attualmente nel mezzo del tour americano di presentazione del suo ultimo disco “Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest” ...

    Prossima settimana il Live Rock ...
    Ritorna la prossima settimana, tra mercoledì 28 agosto e domenica 1° settembre, il Live Rock Festival di Acquaviva, in provincia di Siena. ...

    Le First Aid Kit ricordano David ...
    Il folk duo First Aid Kit hanno condiviso un inedito dedicato a David Berman scomparso ad inizio mese all’età di 52 anni. Il brano ...

    I Black Mountain rifanno i Black ...
    I Black Mountain, freschi del nuovo disco “Destroyer” (leggi la recensione) pubblicato solo pochi mesi fa, annunciano il tour ...
    I più visualizzati
    8 agosto 2019

    E’ morto David Berman dei Silver Jews
    David Berman dei Silver Jews era tornato da pochi giorni con l’omonimo primo album del suo nuovo progetto, Purple Mountains (leggi la recensione), realizzato dalla Drag City, ma è di pochi minuti fa la tragica notizia che lo storico musicista ...
    6 agosto 2019

    Wishlist: i 10 dischi piu’ attesi di agosto 2019
    Ogni mese escono valanghe di dischi. Pure troppi a volte. Starci dietro non è facile, nemmeno per noi. Così sulla nostra personale agenda ne abbiamo selezionati, in anticipo, dieci che, forse, potrebbero (nel bene o nel male) colpirci. Magari ci ...
    12 agosto 2019

    Guarda il video che svela l’imminente collaborazione tra Jack White e Jack Black
    In un nuovo video apparso oggi su youtube emerge che Jack Black e Jack White sono pronti per una nuova collaborazione. Nel corto “Jack Gray” vediamo, tra le altre cose, Black e il suo collega Kyle Gass, titolari del progetto musicale ...
    1 agosto 2019

    “Le canzoni hanno una forza speciale, l’ho sperimentato nella mia vita”: Giorgio Gobbo ci racconta il suo primo album solista
    Il cantautore padovano Giorgio Gobbo, dopo la fruttuosa esperienza con la Bottega Baltazar (con la quale nel 2016 sfiorò una Targa Tenco per la miglior canzone con l’intensa “Rugby di periferia”), ha da poco esordito come solista con un ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     