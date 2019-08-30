 

I COMET GAIN TORNANO CON UN NUOVO ALBUM DOPO CINQUE ANNI. IL PRIMO SINGOLO è "MID 8TS"

 
Dopo oltre cinque anni dal loro settimo album, “Paperback Ghosts”, realizzato dalla compianta Fortuna Pop!, i Comet Gain stanno per tornare con un nuovo LP, “Fireraisers Forever!”, che uscirà il prossimo 11 ottobre per la tedesca Tapete Records.

Registrato nel nord di Londra, l’album è stato prodotto da James Hoare dei Proper Ornaments e Ultimate Painting.

Ad anticipare l’uscita del nuovo disco della storica band indie-pop inglese ecco il primo nostalgico singolo, “Mid 8Ts”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.

“Fireraisers Forever!” Tracklist:
1. We’re All Fucking Morons
2. The Girl With The Melted Mind And Her Fear Of The Open Door
3. Bad Nite At The Mustache
4. Society Of Inner Nothing
5. Victor Jara, Finally Found!
6. The Godfrey Brothers
7. Your Life On Your Knees
8. Mid 8Ts
9. The Institute Debased
10. Her 33rd Perfect Goodbye
11. Werewolf Jacket
12. I Can’t Live Here Anymore

