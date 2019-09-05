 

SI CHIAMA “DREAM GIRL” IL NUOVO ALBUM DI ANNA OF THE NORTH: ECCO LA TITLE TRACK

 
5 settembre 2019
 

Anna Of The North annuncia il suo atteso secondo album “Dream Girl” e condivide la title track. “Dream Girl” sarà pubblicato il 25 ottobre su Play It Again Sam.

Con i suoi beats synth, le sue melodie sempre allegre e la sua inclinazione a testi intimi ma universalmente condivisibili, Anna Of The North è diventata una delle artiste pop più enigmatiche e apprezzate a livello internazionale.

Tracklist:

Dream Girl
Leaning On Myself
Time To Get Over It
My Love
Lonely Life
Interlude
Thank Me Later
Used To Be
What We Do
Playing Games
When R U Coming Home
Reasons feat. Charlie Skien
If U Wanna

