SI CHIAMA “DREAM GIRL” IL NUOVO ALBUM DI ANNA OF THE NORTH: ECCO LA TITLE TRACK

Anna Of The North annuncia il suo atteso secondo album “Dream Girl” e condivide la title track. “Dream Girl” sarà pubblicato il 25 ottobre su Play It Again Sam.

Con i suoi beats synth, le sue melodie sempre allegre e la sua inclinazione a testi intimi ma universalmente condivisibili, Anna Of The North è diventata una delle artiste pop più enigmatiche e apprezzate a livello internazionale.

Tracklist:

Dream Girl

Leaning On Myself

Time To Get Over It

My Love

Lonely Life

Interlude

Thank Me Later

Used To Be

What We Do

Playing Games

When R U Coming Home

Reasons feat. Charlie Skien

If U Wanna