SI CHIAMA “DREAM GIRL” IL NUOVO ALBUM DI ANNA OF THE NORTH: ECCO LA TITLE TRACK

Anna Of The North annuncia il suo atteso secondo album “Dream Girl” e condivide la title track. “Dream Girl” sarà pubblicato il 25 ottobre su Play It Again Sam.
Con i suoi beats synth, le sue melodie sempre allegre e la sua inclinazione a testi intimi ma universalmente condivisibili, Anna Of The North è diventata una delle artiste pop più enigmatiche e apprezzate a livello internazionale.
Tracklist:
Dream Girl
Leaning On Myself
Time To Get Over It
My Love
Lonely Life
Interlude
Thank Me Later
Used To Be
What We Do
Playing Games
When R U Coming Home
Reasons feat. Charlie Skien
If U Wanna