IL NUOVO SINGOLO DEI FOALS SI CHIAMA “THE RUNNER”, ASCOLTALO

Come già saprete i Foals pubblicheranno il loro sesto album il loro secondo del 2019, “Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2” , il prossimo 18 ottobre via Warner.
Il nuovo LP, che segue di pochi mesi il precedente, “Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1”, è stato definito dal frontman Yoannis Philippakis, in un intervista con NME, come “un disco rock” rispetto al suo predecessore.
In questi giorni, intantoi, è arrivato anche un nuovo singolo, “The Runner”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“The Runner” 🏴☠️🌻 https://t.co/XWtWcTZahx pic.twitter.com/jvDhfonhoc
— FOALS (@foals) September 6, 2019