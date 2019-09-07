IL NUOVO SINGOLO DEI FOALS SI CHIAMA “THE RUNNER”, ASCOLTALO

Come già saprete i Foals pubblicheranno il loro sesto album il loro secondo del 2019, “Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2” , il prossimo 18 ottobre via Warner.

Il nuovo LP, che segue di pochi mesi il precedente, “Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1”, è stato definito dal frontman Yoannis Philippakis, in un intervista con NME, come “un disco rock” rispetto al suo predecessore.

In questi giorni, intantoi, è arrivato anche un nuovo singolo, “The Runner”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.