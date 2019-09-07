 

SI CHIAMA “ORIGIN OF MUSE” IL COFANETTO ANTOLOGICO CHE CELEBRA GLI ESORDI DEI MUSE

 
di
7 settembre 2019
 

I Muse, il 4 ottobre 1999, davano alle stampe il loro esordio “Showbiz”. Per celebrare questo compleanno così importante la band il 6 dicembre pubblicherà “Origin of Muse”, un ricco box che contiene i primi due album della band ma anche i loro EP e i primi demo.

Non mancheranno un libro dedicato alle interviste con il terzetto più poster, setlist, fotografie e memorabilia varie. 9 Cd e 4 vinili colorati per le ristampe di “Showbiz” e di “Origin of Symmetry” (2001), oltre, come dicevamo, a b-side, demo inediti ed esecuzioni live dei due album.

Ecco la (ricca) tracklist completa:

CD 1 – Newton Abbot Demo:
01. Cave
02. Rain
03. Agitated
04. Crazy Days
05. Coma
06. Connect The Kettle Lead
07. Balloonatic
08. Boredom
09. Sober
10. Jimmy Kane
11. Ashamed
12. Plug In Baby
13. Earthquake
14. Good News
15. Overdue

CD 2 – The Muse EP e Showbiz Demos:
01. Overdue
02. Cave
03. Coma
04. Escape
05. Muscle Museum
06. Sober
07. Uno
08. Unintended
09. Pink Ego Box
10. (Muscle Museum) #2
11. Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)
12. Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
13. Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
14. Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
15. Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)

CD 3 – Showbiz:
01. Sunburn
02. Muscle Museum
03. Fillip
04. Falling Down
05. Cave
06. Showbiz
07. Unintended
08. Uno
09. Sober
10. Spiral Static (Bonus track)
11. Escape
12. Overdue
13. Hate This & I’ll Love You

CD 4 – Showbiz B-Side:
01. Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)
02. Jimmy Kane
03. Forced In
04. Agitated
05. Twin
06. Host
07. Do We Need This?
8. Con-Science
9. Minimum
10. Ashamed
11. Yes Please
12. Recess
13. Nishe

CD 5 – Showbiz Live:
01. Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
02. Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
03. Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
04. Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
05. Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
06. Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
07. Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
08. Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
09. Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
10. Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
11. Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
12. Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

CD 6 – Origin of Symmetry Instrumental Demo:
01. Micro Cuts
02. Feeling Good
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Citizen Erased
06. Megalomania
07. Screenager
08. Shrinking Universe
09. Shine

CD 7 – Origin of Symmetry:
01. New Born
02. Bliss
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Plug In Baby
06. Citizen Erased
07. Micro Cuts
08. Screenager
09. Darkshines
10. Feeling Good
11. Futurism (Bonus track)
12. Megalomania

CD 8: Origin of Symmetry B-Side:
01. Nature 1
02. Execution Commentary
03. Bedroom Acoustics
04. Shrinking Universe
05. Piano Thing
06. Map Of Your Head
07. The Gallery
08. Hyper Chondriac Music
09. Shine
10. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want
11. Dead Star
12. In Your World
13. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

CD 9: Origin of Symmetry, Live at Reading Festival:
01. New Born
02. Bliss
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Plug In Baby
06. Citizen Erased
07. Micro Cuts
08. Screenager
09. Darkshines
10. Feeling Good
11. Megalomania

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Recenti

    Ruston Kelly si cimenta nella cover ...
    Non ci si strappava i capelli per “Dying Star” di Ruston Kelly, che tra Americana e citazioni di Ryan Adams gestiva in modo ...

    Primo concerto dei Supergrass dopo ...
    I Supergrass hanno suonato (il 6 settembre) il loro primo live dopo nove anni, incendiando il palco del Pilton Party, un evento ospitato dal ...

    ALBUM: Peaer – A Healthy ...
    C’è Peter Katz a tirare le fila dei Peaer, la cui formazione stabile in terzetto risale al 2015. E’ possibile coniugare un ...

    TRACK: The Asteroid Shop – ...
    Non è certo un novizio Eric Brando con i suoi The Asteroid Shop. Lose Your Way by The Asteroid Shop “Lose Your Way” è il loro ...

    Sesto album per Patrick Watson. ...
    A distanza di quattro anni da “Love Songs For Robots” (leggi la recensione), Patrick Watson sta per ritornare con un nuovo LP. ...
    I più visualizzati
    22 agosto 2019

    Liam Gallagher collabora con Adidas per una nuova linea di scarpe Spezial
    Liam Gallagher avrà una sua personale linea di sneaker. L’artista di Manchester si è infatti unito con Adidas per ‘griffare’ un nuovo modello di Spezial celebre ‘prodotto’ della nota azienda tedesca. Le Spezial Liam ...
    8 agosto 2019

    E’ morto David Berman dei Silver Jews
    David Berman dei Silver Jews era tornato da pochi giorni con l’omonimo primo album del suo nuovo progetto, Purple Mountains (leggi la recensione), realizzato dalla Drag City, ma è di pochi minuti fa la tragica notizia che lo storico musicista ...
    23 agosto 2019

    Bruce Springsteen: La TOP 10 Brani
    Molto probabilmente quasi tutti coloro che si sono cimentati nella compilazione ed ideazione della top 10, soprattutto in caso di nomi “importanti” e con una lunga carriera discografica alle spalle, si saranno ritrovati ad imprecare nel dover ...
    12 agosto 2019

    Guarda il video che svela l’imminente collaborazione tra Jack White e Jack Black
    In un nuovo video apparso oggi su youtube emerge che Jack Black e Jack White sono pronti per una nuova collaborazione. Nel corto “Jack Gray” vediamo, tra le altre cose, Black e il suo collega Kyle Gass, titolari del progetto musicale ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     