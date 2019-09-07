SI CHIAMA “ORIGIN OF MUSE” IL COFANETTO ANTOLOGICO CHE CELEBRA GLI ESORDI DEI MUSE

I Muse, il 4 ottobre 1999, davano alle stampe il loro esordio “Showbiz”. Per celebrare questo compleanno così importante la band il 6 dicembre pubblicherà “Origin of Muse”, un ricco box che contiene i primi due album della band ma anche i loro EP e i primi demo.
Non mancheranno un libro dedicato alle interviste con il terzetto più poster, setlist, fotografie e memorabilia varie. 9 Cd e 4 vinili colorati per le ristampe di “Showbiz” e di “Origin of Symmetry” (2001), oltre, come dicevamo, a b-side, demo inediti ed esecuzioni live dei due album.
Ecco la (ricca) tracklist completa:
CD 1 – Newton Abbot Demo:
01. Cave
02. Rain
03. Agitated
04. Crazy Days
05. Coma
06. Connect The Kettle Lead
07. Balloonatic
08. Boredom
09. Sober
10. Jimmy Kane
11. Ashamed
12. Plug In Baby
13. Earthquake
14. Good News
15. Overdue
CD 2 – The Muse EP e Showbiz Demos:
01. Overdue
02. Cave
03. Coma
04. Escape
05. Muscle Museum
06. Sober
07. Uno
08. Unintended
09. Pink Ego Box
10. (Muscle Museum) #2
11. Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)
12. Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
13. Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
14. Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
15. Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)
CD 3 – Showbiz:
01. Sunburn
02. Muscle Museum
03. Fillip
04. Falling Down
05. Cave
06. Showbiz
07. Unintended
08. Uno
09. Sober
10. Spiral Static (Bonus track)
11. Escape
12. Overdue
13. Hate This & I’ll Love You
CD 4 – Showbiz B-Side:
01. Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)
02. Jimmy Kane
03. Forced In
04. Agitated
05. Twin
06. Host
07. Do We Need This?
8. Con-Science
9. Minimum
10. Ashamed
11. Yes Please
12. Recess
13. Nishe
CD 5 – Showbiz Live:
01. Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
02. Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
03. Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
04. Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
05. Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
06. Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
07. Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
08. Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
09. Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
10. Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
11. Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
12. Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
CD 6 – Origin of Symmetry Instrumental Demo:
01. Micro Cuts
02. Feeling Good
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Citizen Erased
06. Megalomania
07. Screenager
08. Shrinking Universe
09. Shine
CD 7 – Origin of Symmetry:
01. New Born
02. Bliss
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Plug In Baby
06. Citizen Erased
07. Micro Cuts
08. Screenager
09. Darkshines
10. Feeling Good
11. Futurism (Bonus track)
12. Megalomania
CD 8: Origin of Symmetry B-Side:
01. Nature 1
02. Execution Commentary
03. Bedroom Acoustics
04. Shrinking Universe
05. Piano Thing
06. Map Of Your Head
07. The Gallery
08. Hyper Chondriac Music
09. Shine
10. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want
11. Dead Star
12. In Your World
13. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
CD 9: Origin of Symmetry, Live at Reading Festival:
01. New Born
02. Bliss
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Plug In Baby
06. Citizen Erased
07. Micro Cuts
08. Screenager
09. Darkshines
10. Feeling Good
11. Megalomania