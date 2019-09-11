 

ARRIVA LA STAMPA DI “1999” DI PRINCE CON 35 TRACCE MAI PUBBLICATE PRIMA

 
Tags:
di
11 settembre 2019
 

“1999”, grande classico di Prince pubblicato il 27 ottobre 1982, sarà ristampato il prossimo 29 novembre.

In questa nuova versione “1999” conterrà 23 tracce registrate tra l’81 e l’83 mai pubblicate prima e un intero live eseguito dall’artista durante il tour promozionale di quegli anni.

Ad arricchire la preziosa operazione troveremo inoltre note scritte a mano dallo stesso Prince e foto inedite scattate dal fotografo Allen Beaulieu.

Queste le tracklist complete dei vari formati che saranno disponibili:

CD One / LPs One and Two: Remastered Album
1. “1999”
2. “Little Red Corvette”
3. “Delirious”
4. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married”
5. “D.M.S.R.”
6. “Automatic”
7. “Something in the Water (Does Not Compute)”
8. “Free”
9. “Lady Cab Driver”
10. “All the Critics Love U in New York”
11. “International Lover”

CD Two / LPs Three and Four: Promo Mixes & B Sides
1. “1999” (7″ stereo edit)
2. “1999” (7″ mono promo-only edit)
3. “Free” (promo-only edit)
4. “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore” (“1999” b-side)
5. “Little Red Corvette” (7″ edit)
6. “All The Critics Love U In New York” (7” edit)
7. “Lady Cab Driver” (7″ edit)
8. “Little Red Corvette” (Dance Remix promo-only edit)
9. “Little Red Corvette” (Special Dance Mix)
10. “Delirious” (7″ edit)
11. “Horny Toad” (“Delirious” b-side)
12. “Automatic” (7″ edit)
13. “Automatic” (video version)
14. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ edit)
15. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ mono promo-only edit)
16. “Irresistible Bitch” (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)
17. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (video version)
18. “D.M.S.R.” (edit)

CD Three / LPs Five and Six: Vault, Part 1
1. “Feel U Up”
2. “Irresistible Bitch”
3. “Money Don’t Grow on Trees”
4. “Vagina”
5. “Rearrange”
6. “Bold Generation”
7. “Colleen”
8. “International Lover” (Take 1, live in studio)
9. “Turn It Up”
10. “You’re All I Want”
11. “Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)” (Original Version)
12. “If It’ll Make U Happy”
13. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?” (Take 2, live in studio)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD Four / LPs Seven and Eight: Vault, Part 2
1. “Possessed” (1982 version)
2. “Delirious” (full length)
3. “Purple Music”
4. “Yah, You Know”
5. “Moonbeam Levels” **
6. “No Call U”
7. “Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got”
8. “Do Yourself a Favor”
9. “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya”
10. “Teacher, Teacher”
11. “Lady Cab Driver” / “I Wanna Be Your Lover” / “Head” / “Little Red Corvette” (tour demo)

All tracks previously unreleased except **, released on the 2016. compilation, 4Ever

CD Five / LPs Nine and Ten: Live in Detroit – November 30, 1982. (midnight show)
1. “Controversy”
2. “Let’s Work”
3. “Little Red Corvette”
4. “Do Me, Baby”
5. “Head”
6. “Uptown”
7. “Interlude”
8. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”
9. “Automatic”
10. “International Lover”
11. “1999”
12. “D.M.S.R.”

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982 *
1. “Controversy”
2 “Let’s Work”
3. “Do Me, Baby”
4. “D.M.S.R.”
5. “Interlude” – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)
6. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”
7. “Lady Cab Driver”
8. “Automatic”
9. “International Lover”
10. “1999”
11. “Head” (contains elements of “Sexuality”)

