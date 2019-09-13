 

WILCO COVERED: A NOVEMBRE PREVISTO UN CD IN EDIZIONE LIMITATA CON LE COVER DELLA BAND DI JEFF TWEEDY PERFORMATE DA GRANDI NOMI

 
13 settembre 2019
 

Belle notizie per gli amanti dei Wilco, e non solo.

E’ prevista per il prossimo Novembre (ma già dal prossimo 19 settembre sarà allegato ad Uncut Magazine) l’uscita di un disco di cover di brani della band di Jeff Tweedy performate da grandi nomi del palinsesto musicale dei giorni d’oggi.

Da Courtney Barnett ai Low, passando per Withney e Parquet Courts, c’è da leccarsi i baffi.

Sulla pagina Facebook della band americana viene diffusa la cover di “Company in My Back” rifatta da Cate Le Bon.

Ecco la tracklist:

Cate Le Bon – Company In My Back
Parquet Courts – I Got Drugs (At The End Of The Century)
Courtney Barnett – Dawned On Me
Whitney – Far Far Away
Kurt Vile – Passenger Side
Low – War On War
Ohmme – Kicking Television
Mountain Man – You And I
Ryley Walker – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)
Jen Cloher – Impossible Germany
James Elkington – Black Moon
Sharon Van Etten – Radio Cure
Liam Kazar – Sunloathe
Kacy & Clayton – How To Fight Loneliness
Puss N Boots – Jesus, Etc.
Handsome Family – Capitol City
Twin Peaks – Spiders (Kidsmoke)

