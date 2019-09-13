WILCO COVERED: A NOVEMBRE PREVISTO UN CD IN EDIZIONE LIMITATA CON LE COVER DELLA BAND DI JEFF TWEEDY PERFORMATE DA GRANDI NOMI

Belle notizie per gli amanti dei Wilco, e non solo.

E’ prevista per il prossimo Novembre (ma già dal prossimo 19 settembre sarà allegato ad Uncut Magazine) l’uscita di un disco di cover di brani della band di Jeff Tweedy performate da grandi nomi del palinsesto musicale dei giorni d’oggi.

Da Courtney Barnett ai Low, passando per Withney e Parquet Courts, c’è da leccarsi i baffi.

Sulla pagina Facebook della band americana viene diffusa la cover di “Company in My Back” rifatta da Cate Le Bon.

Ecco la tracklist:

Cate Le Bon – Company In My Back

Parquet Courts – I Got Drugs (At The End Of The Century)

Courtney Barnett – Dawned On Me

Whitney – Far Far Away

Kurt Vile – Passenger Side

Low – War On War

Ohmme – Kicking Television

Mountain Man – You And I

Ryley Walker – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

Jen Cloher – Impossible Germany

James Elkington – Black Moon

Sharon Van Etten – Radio Cure

Liam Kazar – Sunloathe

Kacy & Clayton – How To Fight Loneliness

Puss N Boots – Jesus, Etc.

Handsome Family – Capitol City

Twin Peaks – Spiders (Kidsmoke)