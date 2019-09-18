GERARD WAY PUBBLICA ‘THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY’ VOLUME 3

Finalmente l’ex frontman dei My Chemical Romance Gerard Way ha condiviso la notizia che il terzo volume della sua serie graphic novel The Umbrella Academy – illustrata da Gabriel Bá – è ora disponibile per l’acquisto in formato cartaceo e in formato digitale.

In un post su Instagram della scorsa notte (17 settembre), Way ha rivelato che il terzo volume, intitolato “Hotel Oblivion”, è ora disponibile.

A proposito dell’ultima puntata della serie, Way ha affermato: “Nel corso degli anni ci sono state alcune false partenze e ogni volta che sono tornato al progetto dovevo renderlo nuovo per me stesso, perfezionando temi e personaggi. Sono molto contento dei risultati e spero che vi piaccia se avete intenzione di provarlo. Per coincidenza, ho appena iniziato il volume 4, quindi spero che non passerà molto tempo prima che un nuovo numero arrivi sugli scaffali, visto che questo volume finisce con un grande cliffhanger.”

All’inizio di quest’anno, The Umbrella Academy è stato adattato per una serie da Netflix. La serie è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione.