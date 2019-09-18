 

GERARD WAY PUBBLICA 'THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY' VOLUME 3

 
Finalmente l’ex frontman dei My Chemical Romance Gerard Way ha condiviso la notizia che il terzo volume della sua serie graphic novel The Umbrella Academy – illustrata da Gabriel Bá – è ora disponibile per l’acquisto in formato cartaceo e in formato digitale.

In un post su Instagram della scorsa notte (17 settembre), Way ha rivelato che il terzo volume, intitolato “Hotel Oblivion”, è ora disponibile.

A proposito dell’ultima puntata della serie, Way ha affermato: “Nel corso degli anni ci sono state alcune false partenze e ogni volta che sono tornato al progetto dovevo renderlo nuovo per me stesso, perfezionando temi e personaggi. Sono molto contento dei risultati e spero che vi piaccia se avete intenzione di provarlo. Per coincidenza, ho appena iniziato il volume 4, quindi spero che non passerà molto tempo prima che un nuovo numero arrivi sugli scaffali, visto che questo volume finisce con un grande cliffhanger.

All’inizio di quest’anno, The Umbrella Academy è stato adattato per una serie da Netflix. La serie è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione.

 

The Umbrella Academy Volume 3: Hotel Oblivion— In Stores and Digital Available Now! This one was a long time in the making. Announced way back in 2009, a lot of things happened in between the announcement and the actual release of this, for @gabriel_ba and myself. Lots of life stuff, other projects, emotional growth and experience gained. Over the years, there were some false starts and every time I came back to the project I had to make it new for myself, fine-tuning the themes and characters. I am very happy with the results and hope you enjoy it if you plan on checking it out. Coincidentally, I just started Volume 4, so hopefully it won’t be too long before a new issue hits the stands, seeing as how this volume ends on a major cliffhanger. Art by @gabriel_ba, Colors by @nick_filardi, lettering by @natepiekos, and written by me. Presented here are the standard edition and the Barnes & Noble exclusive. At your friendly local comic shop, bookstores, Amazon, and digitally at @comixology. Links in bio. #umbrellaacademy #theumbrellaacademy #darkhorsecomics #hoteloblivion #barnesandnobleexclusive

