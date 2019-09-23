GLI STARS ANNUNCIANO IL GREATEST HITS

Gli Stars annunciano la pubblicazione del loro greatest hits.
“LaGuardia” raccoglierà brani estratti da tutti i dischi della band canadese e uscirà il prossimo 6 dicembre su Arts & Crafts.
L’ultimo disco degli Stars è “There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light” uscito nell’ottobre 2017.
“LaGuardia” tracklist:
01 Elevator Love Letter
02 Hold On When You Get Love and Let Go When You Give It
03 Reunion
04 Dead Hearts
05 Ship to Shore
06 Trap Door
07 Going, Going, Gone (Live)
08 Your Ex-Lover Is Dead
09 Fixed
10 A Song Is a Weapon
11 Heart
12 Fluorescent Light
13 No One Is Lost
14 Take Me to the Riot
15 My Favourite Book
16 The Theory of Relativity
17 Undertow
18 Ageless Beauty
19 From the Night
20 Calendar Girl
have you pre-ordered yet? https://t.co/SpjARpv31o
— Stars (@youarestars) 23 settembre 2019
Credit Foto: Shervin Lainez