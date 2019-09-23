GLI STARS ANNUNCIANO IL GREATEST HITS

Gli Stars annunciano la pubblicazione del loro greatest hits.

“LaGuardia” raccoglierà brani estratti da tutti i dischi della band canadese e uscirà il prossimo 6 dicembre su Arts & Crafts.

L’ultimo disco degli Stars è “There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light” uscito nell’ottobre 2017.

“LaGuardia” tracklist:

01 Elevator Love Letter

02 Hold On When You Get Love and Let Go When You Give It

03 Reunion

04 Dead Hearts

05 Ship to Shore

06 Trap Door

07 Going, Going, Gone (Live)

08 Your Ex-Lover Is Dead

09 Fixed

10 A Song Is a Weapon

11 Heart

12 Fluorescent Light

13 No One Is Lost

14 Take Me to the Riot

15 My Favourite Book

16 The Theory of Relativity

17 Undertow

18 Ageless Beauty

19 From the Night

20 Calendar Girl

Credit Foto: Shervin Lainez