 

GLI STARS ANNUNCIANO IL GREATEST HITS

 
Tags:
di
23 settembre 2019
 

Gli Stars annunciano la pubblicazione del loro greatest hits.

“LaGuardia” raccoglierà brani estratti da tutti i dischi della band canadese e uscirà il prossimo 6 dicembre su Arts & Crafts.

L’ultimo disco degli Stars è “There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light” uscito nell’ottobre 2017.

“LaGuardia” tracklist:

01 Elevator Love Letter
02 Hold On When You Get Love and Let Go When You Give It
03 Reunion
04 Dead Hearts
05 Ship to Shore
06 Trap Door
07 Going, Going, Gone (Live)
08 Your Ex-Lover Is Dead
09 Fixed
10 A Song Is a Weapon
11 Heart
12 Fluorescent Light
13 No One Is Lost
14 Take Me to the Riot
15 My Favourite Book
16 The Theory of Relativity
17 Undertow
18 Ageless Beauty
19 From the Night
20 Calendar Girl

Credit Foto: Shervin Lainez

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Jimmy Eat World annunciano il loro ...
    Jimmy Eat World svelano al mondo “Surviving” decimo album in studio atteso per il 18 ottobre via RCA. Guarda il video del primo ...

    FUR: ascolta il nuovo singolo ...
    Non ne sbagliano una i FUR. “Trouble Always Finds me” è, ancora una volta, uno scanzonato carpiato all’indietro lungo ...

    Cast + Dodgy + Space + Geneva + ...
    Eravamo reduci dalla trionfale serata parigina in cui i Bis avevano letteralmente incendiato il palco e questo, forse, non è stato un bene ...

    The Royal Landscaping Society + Bis ...
    Che bella serata quella messa in piedi al Le Hasard Ludique di Parigi. Venerdì 20 settembre era la prima delle due giornate dedicate ...

    La prossima settimana esce ...
    Nick Cave ha svelato a tutti i suoi fan che “Ghosteen”, nuovo disco con i suoi fidati Bad Seeds, sarà pubblicato la prossima ...
    I più visualizzati
    7 settembre 2019

    It – Capitolo due
    Assolutamente non all’altezza del suo gradevolissimo predecessore, “It 2” di Andy Muschietti fallisce nel mancato cambiamento, nemmeno marginale, di registro, non adeguando dunque il terrore alla nuova età dei suoi protagonisti. ...
    13 settembre 2019

    Oggi “There’s Nothing Wrong With Love” dei Built To Spill compie 25 anni
    Avevo bisogno di correre a perdifiato. Una corsa senza senso, veloce, rabbiosa. Ne avevo bisogno, era un pensiero incessante: volevo sentire di nuovo il sangue inondarmi le guance, la pelle pizzicare, avere il fiatone, di quelli enormi che ...
    2 settembre 2019

    “Gran parte del nostro materiale sul nuovo album è ispirato dai Cocteau Twins.”: hanno le idee chiare i For Tracy Hyde
    Il Giappone è uno scrigno favoloso che racchiude perle shoegaze/guitar-pop di inestimabile valore. Oggi la nostra attenzione si concentra sui favolosi For Tracy Hyde, che qui su IFB avete già potuto ammirare in altre occasioni. Il nuovo album ...

    Tool – Fear Inoculum
    Il 30 agosto 2019 è successa una cosa che noi umani non avremmo mai potuto immaginare. Tredici anni, quattro mesi e due giorni dopo l’uscita di “10,000 Days”, un nuovo album dei Tool è comparso sul pianeta Terra. Racchiuso in una confezione ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    No Recent Comments Found

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     