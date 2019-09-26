SONO TORNATI I MEDICINE: ALBUM IMMINENTE, IL SINGOLO è “SENTIMENTAL LADY”

Alfieri shoegaze che tornano a dare importanti segnali di vita. I Medicine pubblicheranno un disco di cover, “Scarred For Life” il 4 ottobre via Drawing Room Records.
“Sentimental Lady” è il primo assaggio…
I Medicine sono un nome tutelare per lo shoegaze americano. Si sono formati nel 1991 per volontà di Brad Laner. Il loro ultimo album “Home Everywhere” risale al 2014.
Tracklist:
01. Scarred For Life
02. Sentimental Lady
03. Dead Time Bummer Blues
04. Expecting To Fly
05. Absolutely Free
06. Listen To The Band
07. Sally Go Round The Roses
08. The Sweetest Girl
09. The Green Country
10. Pickup Song
11. Black Satin