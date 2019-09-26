SONO TORNATI I MEDICINE: ALBUM IMMINENTE, IL SINGOLO è “SENTIMENTAL LADY”

Alfieri shoegaze che tornano a dare importanti segnali di vita. I Medicine pubblicheranno un disco di cover, “Scarred For Life” il 4 ottobre via Drawing Room Records.

“Sentimental Lady” è il primo assaggio…

<a href="http://bradlaner.bandcamp.com/album/scarred-for-life-4">Scarred For Life by Medicine</a>

I Medicine sono un nome tutelare per lo shoegaze americano. Si sono formati nel 1991 per volontà di Brad Laner. Il loro ultimo album “Home Everywhere” risale al 2014.

Tracklist:

01. Scarred For Life

02. Sentimental Lady

03. Dead Time Bummer Blues

04. Expecting To Fly

05. Absolutely Free

06. Listen To The Band

07. Sally Go Round The Roses

08. The Sweetest Girl

09. The Green Country

10. Pickup Song

11. Black Satin