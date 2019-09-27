 

I FITTED SONO UN NUOVO SUPERGRUPPO CON MEMBRI DI WIRE E STOOGES. IL LORO PRIMO ALBUM ARRIVA A NOVEMBRE

 
di
27 settembre 2019
 

I Fitted sono un nuovo supergruppo composto da Graham Lewis e Matthew Simms dei Wire insieme a Mike Watt (Minutemen, Stooges, fIREHOSE) e al batterista Bob Lee (Fearless Leader, The Freeks).

Il loro primo album, “First Fits”, arriverà il prossimo 8 novembre via Org Music.

La band ha suonato per la prima volta insieme al Drill Festival a The Echo a Los Angeles nel 2017.

Il nuovo e cupo singolo, condiviso ieri, si chiama “The Legend Of Lydmar Lucia” e lo potete ascoltare nel player Soundcloud qui sotto.

“First Fits” Tracklist:
1. Plug The Jug
2. Training Pit Bulls For The Navy
3. The Legend Of Lydmar Lucia
4. Magically Blessed
5. The Chunk That Got Chewed
6. The First Fit

