 

TY SEGALL ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO BOXSET “PIG MAN LIVES VOLUME 1”

 
3 ottobre 2019
 

“Pig Man Lives Volume 1” è il titolo del nuovo boxset dell’iperattivo Ty Segall.

La collezione uscirà il prossimo 1 novembre su Drag City e raccoglie, in 4 LP, demo realizzati tra il 2007 e il 2017.

Solo nell’anno in corso Ty Segall ha realizzato l’album in studio “First State” (leggi la recensione) e il live album “Deforming Lobes”.

Ty Segall and Sea Note put together a special box set for the freak, the fan, the head. Pig Man Lives is a stack of raw germs that were blown up in the world—specifically, the demos that bred Manipulator, Freedom's Goblin, Emotional Mugger, Twins, Ty Segall, Slaughterhouse and Sleeper. Each finished record had its own unique aim and intention, but when you hear tracks from 2007 next to tracks from 2015, then 2012 cutting in after 2017, the splatter allows you to experience the continuum of a whole body of work exploding over and over again; there's even a few that haven't seen the light of day before! You're bound to feel different after you've spent any kind of quality time with The Pig Man: Out 11/1, but pre order now!

Credit Foto: Langston Carter (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

