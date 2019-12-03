 

AIDAN MOFFATT LANCIA IL SUO NUOVO PROGETTO NYX NóTT. IL SUO PRIMO ALBUM ESCE A FEBBRAIO

 
3 Dicembre 2019
 

Aidan Moffatt ritorna con un nuovo progetto: l’ex frontman degli Arab Strap, infatti, ha annunciato oggi il suo primo album con il moniker di Nyx Nótt, “Aux Pieds De La Nuit”, in uscita il prossimo 14 febbraio via Melodic Records.

Il musicista scozzese ha parlato del suo nuovo disco nella press-release: “Ci ho lavorato quando tutti erano a casa a letto. Non dormo molto bene e sono un nottambulo, così la musica che ho fatto è naturalmente notturna.”

Per presentare questo disco strumentale Moffatt ha rilasciato tre tracce che sono state combinate in un’unica registrazione di nove minuti, che potete ascoltare nel player Soundcloud qui sotto.

“Aux Pieds De La Nuit” Tracklist:
1. Mickey Mouse Strut
2. The Prairie
3. Words Of Wonder
4. Theme from
5. Shirley Jackson On Drums
6. Long Intervals Of Horrible Sanity
7. Citation Needed

Photo Credit: Dani Cantó (CC BY-NC 2.0)

