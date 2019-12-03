GLI IDLES LANCIANO LA LORO BIRRA

Gli Idles hanno lanciato la loro birra, la KRFSHT, nata in collaborazione con la Signature Brew, un birrificio dell’est di Londra.

Ordinabile qui, la birra è maltata, sfacciata e moderna ed aspira a essere essenziale quanto la band che l’ha prodotta.

Il nome non convenzionale di questa birra rappresenta il potente suono di una lattina che si apre ed è stato scelto dal frontman della band di Bristol, Joe Talbot, che si è anche occupato di disegnare l’artwork.

Il gruppo inglese, che pubblicherà venerdì 6 dicembre un live-album, “A Beautiful Thing: Idles Live At Bataclan”, via Partisan Records, sta preparando il seguito del suo sophomore, “Joy As An Act Of Resistance”, e a settembre ha lavorato insieme a Warren Ellis dei Bad Seeds.

