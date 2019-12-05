“ELEVATOR” è IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL SESTO LP DELLE SMOKE FAIRIES

Il prossimo 31 gennaio, via Year Seven Records, le Smoke Fairies realizzeranno il loro sesto album, “Darkness Brings The Wonders Home”, che arriva a distanza di oltre quattro anni dal precedente, “Wild Winter”.

Il nuovo disco della della band folk-rock di Chichester, che è stato registrato a Seattle, è stato prodotto da Phil Ek (The Black Angels, Fleet Foxes, The Shins).

Oggi Katherine Blamire e Jessica Davies hanno condiviso un nuovo singolo, “Elevator”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Darkness Brings Wonders Home” Tracklist:

1. On The Wing

2. Elevator

3. Disconnect

4. Coffee Shop Blues

5. Left To Roll

6. Out Of The Woods

7. Chocolate Rabbit

8. Chew Your Bones

9. Don’t You Want To Spiral Out Of Control?

10. Super Tremolo

Photo Credit: Paul Hudson (CC BY 2.0)