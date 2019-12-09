KAYTRANADA ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “BUBBA”. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “10%”.

Il dj canadese Louis Kevin Celestin riporta in vita il suo progetto Kaytranada annunciando il nuovo disco dal titolo “Bubba”.
Il successore dell’apprezzato “99.9%”, uscito nel 2016, uscirà questo venerdì 13 dicembre su etichetta RCA.
Ascolta il primo singolo “10%” con il featuring di Kali Uchis:
“Bubba” tracklist:
01 Do It
02 2 to the Music [ft. Iman Omari]
03 Go DJ [ft. SiR]
04 Gray Area [ft. Mick Jenkins]
05 Puff Lah
06 10% [ft. Kali Uchis]
07 Need It [ft. Masego]
08 Taste [ft. VanJess]
09 Oh No [ft. Estelle]
10 What You Need [ft. Charlotte Day Wilson]
11 Vex Oh [ft. GoldLink, Eight9Fly and ARI]
12 Scared to Death
13 Freefall [ft. Durand Bernard]
14 Culture [ft. Teedra Moses]
15 The Worst in Me [ft. Tinashe]
16 September 21
17 Midsection [ft. Pharrell Williams]
Credit Foto: Broph666 [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons