KAYTRANADA ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “BUBBA”. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “10%”.

Il dj canadese Louis Kevin Celestin riporta in vita il suo progetto Kaytranada annunciando il nuovo disco dal titolo “Bubba”.

Il successore dell’apprezzato “99.9%”, uscito nel 2016, uscirà questo venerdì 13 dicembre su etichetta RCA.

Ascolta il primo singolo “10%” con il featuring di Kali Uchis:

“Bubba” tracklist:

01 Do It

02 2 to the Music [ft. Iman Omari]

03 Go DJ [ft. SiR]

04 Gray Area [ft. Mick Jenkins]

05 Puff Lah

06 10% [ft. Kali Uchis]

07 Need It [ft. Masego]

08 Taste [ft. VanJess]

09 Oh No [ft. Estelle]

10 What You Need [ft. Charlotte Day Wilson]

11 Vex Oh [ft. GoldLink, Eight9Fly and ARI]

12 Scared to Death

13 Freefall [ft. Durand Bernard]

14 Culture [ft. Teedra Moses]

15 The Worst in Me [ft. Tinashe]

16 September 21

17 Midsection [ft. Pharrell Williams]

Credit Foto: Broph666 [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons