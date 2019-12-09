 

LA MOGLIE DI CHRIS CORNELL FA CAUSA AI SOUNDGARDEN PER LE ROYALTIES DI ALCUNI INEDITI

 
Vicky Cornell, vedova di Chris Cornell, ha intanto causa contro i membri dei Soundgarden, band nella quale il marito ha militato per anni.

L’accusa, come svelato da TMZ e confermato da Pitchfork, è il mancato pagamento di royalties riguardanti 7 brani inediti che secondo la moglie del compianto Cornell sono state:
…create esclusivamente da Chris; contengono tracce vocali di Chris; e sono state lasciate in eredità a chi detiene la proprietà delle opere di Chris.

Di diverso avviso sono però gli altri membri dei Soundgarden che dichiarano di aver lavorato sui brani in pieno spirito di collaborazione.

Come se non bastasse i musicisti sono accusati di aver fomentato i fan della band contro la vedova e la sua famiglia alimentando l’idea che sia proprio Vicky a bloccare nuove uscite dei Soundgarden.

Nella denuncia si afferma che ci sarebbero stalker che stanno minacciando la sicurezza dei Cornell tanto da richiedere l’intervento dell’FBI.

Con un lungo post su instagram, Vicky Cornell scrive:
Non è così che avrei voluto procedere…ma non mi farò da parte per comodità o guadagno altrui… farò giustizia per il lavoro e la memoria di mio marito; per i nostri figli e per tutto ciò che rappresentavamo.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

I have been taking time these past few weeks to be grateful for all the good people around me and for those who have lifted me up at the very worst times in my life. The silver lining, during the storm, is finding and appreciating the subtle glow of those who sincerely support you in your life unconditionally. However, sometimes while you grieve the one you physically lost, you realize that you must now grieve the loss of some of those you considered friends and family as well. I am shocked at how often this occurs. It’s not just me, or the rock-star widow, or the political widow; it is the case for the vast majority of women after their partners have passed. It transcends socio-economic class, race, and religion. It is an unpleasant and unfortunately all too common theme. Hard-hearted family members, friends, and business associates; who will exploit a widow’s vulnerability when she’s broken and alone. These other people who have decided that her time is up as well. Through support groups and other widowed friends, and during both difficult and supportive conversations, I have learned that I am not a unique case. This seems to be the inevitable plight of the widow in this world and I cannot help feeling angry, sad and betrayed. I will not be bullied or shamed into silence. I will not accept something so wrong, so lacking in compassion or decency, even with the clear but unspoken threat of social rejection hanging over me. This was not the way I would have chosen to move forward. But I will not be pushed aside for someone else’s convenience or gain. I will not sacrifice our children’s futures for someone else’s greed. And I will not let someone else make me feel shame because the man I loved was taken from all of us too soon. I will do justice by my husband’s work and memory; for our children and for everything we stood for. I want to thank everyone who has stood by Chris and has supported us through this devastating time. Your love and your kindness will never be forgotten. #chriscornell forever 🖤

Un post condiviso da Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) in data:

Credit Foto: Josh Jensen from Toronto, Ontario, Canada [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

