LA MOGLIE DI CHRIS CORNELL FA CAUSA AI SOUNDGARDEN PER LE ROYALTIES DI ALCUNI INEDITI

Vicky Cornell, vedova di Chris Cornell, ha intanto causa contro i membri dei Soundgarden, band nella quale il marito ha militato per anni.

L’accusa, come svelato da TMZ e confermato da Pitchfork, è il mancato pagamento di royalties riguardanti 7 brani inediti che secondo la moglie del compianto Cornell sono state:

…create esclusivamente da Chris; contengono tracce vocali di Chris; e sono state lasciate in eredità a chi detiene la proprietà delle opere di Chris.

Di diverso avviso sono però gli altri membri dei Soundgarden che dichiarano di aver lavorato sui brani in pieno spirito di collaborazione.

Come se non bastasse i musicisti sono accusati di aver fomentato i fan della band contro la vedova e la sua famiglia alimentando l’idea che sia proprio Vicky a bloccare nuove uscite dei Soundgarden.

Nella denuncia si afferma che ci sarebbero stalker che stanno minacciando la sicurezza dei Cornell tanto da richiedere l’intervento dell’FBI.

Con un lungo post su instagram, Vicky Cornell scrive:

Non è così che avrei voluto procedere…ma non mi farò da parte per comodità o guadagno altrui… farò giustizia per il lavoro e la memoria di mio marito; per i nostri figli e per tutto ciò che rappresentavamo.

