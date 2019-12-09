THE JUST JOANS: A GENNAIO ARRIVA IL NUOVO ALBUM. ASCOLTA I PRIMI TRE SINGOLI

Il prossimo 10 gennaio, a distanza di poco più di due anni dal precedente, “You Might Be Smiling Now…”, The Just Joans pubblicheranno, via Fika Recordings, il loro nuovo album, “The Private Memoirs And Confessions Of The Just Joans”.

Il nuovo LP della band indie-pop di Glasgow capitanata dai fratelli David e Katie Pope viene descritto dalla press-release come “una raccolta profondamente personale di brani che ricordano in modo vago il passato e contemplano la futilità del futuro.”

Ad anticipare l’uscita ci sono già tre singoli, “Wee Guys (Bobby’s Got A Punctured Lung)”, “Dear Diary, I Died Again Today” e il recente “The One I Loathe The Least”.

“The Private Memoirs And Confessions Of The Just Joans” Tracklist:

1. Hey Ho, Let’s Not Go

2. Who Does Susan Think She Is?

3. Wee Guys (Bobby’s Got A Punctured Lung)

4. Dear Diary, I Died Again Today

5. My Undying Love For You Is Beginning To Die

6. When Nietzsche Calls

7. The Older I Get, The More I Don’t Know

8. The One I Loathe The Least

9. Another Doomed Relationship

10. Holiday

11. People I Once Knew

12. Like Yesterday Again