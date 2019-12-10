LUKE HAINES & PETER BUCK HANNO UN DISCO INSIEME IN ARRIVO DAL TITOLO “BEAT POETRY FOR SURVIVALISTS”

Stravagante collaborazione tra due artisti che, all’apparenza appaiono molto distanti. Luke Haines è stato il leader dei The Auteurs (ma non solo, certo), mentre Peter Buck è stato il chitarrista dei R.E.M.

Buck ha comperato un quadro di Haines (con soggetto Lou Reed) e così è nata la loro frequentazione musicale, in quanto hanno iniziato a scrivere insieme dei brani. “Beat Poetry For The Survivalist” è il risultato di tutto questo e dobbiamo dire che l’interesse è tanto. Le note stampa dicono questo: “An album with songs about legendary rocket scientist and occultist Jack Parsons, The Enfield Hauntings (of 1978), a post-apocalyptic radio station that only plays Donovan records, Bigfoot, and Pol Pot.”

E quanto scritto, oltre a confermare l’eccentricità del duo e probabilmente anche dei brani, non fa che aumentare la nostra curiosità!

TRACKLIST:

SIDE ONE

1. JACK PARSONS

2. APOCALYPSE BEACH

3. LAST OF THE LEGENDARY BIGFOOT HUNTERS

4. BEAT POETRY FOR THE SURVIVALIST

5. WITCH TARIFF

SIDE TWO

1. ANDY WARHOL WAS NOT KIND

2. FRENCH MAN GLAM GANG

3. UGLY DUDE BLUES

4. BOBBY’S WILD YEARS

5. ROCK ‘N’ ROLL AMBULANCE