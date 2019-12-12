 

GUARDA ELIZABETH FRASER CANTARE IL CLASSICO FOLK “THE MOON SHINES BRIGHT” INSIEME A SAM LEE

 
Tags: , ,
di
12 Dicembre 2019
 

Elizabeth Fraser è sempre stata un’artista che ha centellinato le apparizioni in particolare da quando, nel 1997, gli indimenticati Cocteau Twins, band della quale era meravigliosa voce, hanno messo fine alla sua avventura.

Recentemente però la ‘ragazza’ scozzese è tornata a far parlare di sè con più frequenza: un anno fa circa è stata fotografata in pose esilaranti insieme ad una adorante Shirley Manson, nel backstage di un live dei Garbage, e successivamente è finita ‘catturata’ dai ‘tweet’ di pochi fortunati, circa 40 persone, durante un concerto privato a Londra.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

I have had to wait a couple of days to post this because it was SUCH an incredible, intense honour for me to meet this magical person and therefore it has taken me a while to process the entire experience. One of the greatest voices of her generation. The genius Liz Fraser from the Cocteau Twins. One of my favourite artists of all time blessed us with her presence during our show a few days ago in Bristol. Like all decent human beings with even a semblance of taste, I hope she will decide to bless us again with her exquisite voice, her musicality, her genius sometime soon. A true, once in a lifetime great. I love her so much. Thank you Elizabeth Fraser. I owe you so much. And I love you. Deeply and sincerely.❤️ Pic courtesy of James Matthews

Un post condiviso da garbage (@garbage) in data:

A questo si aggiunge la presenza costante sul palco nel tour che i Massive Attack quest’anno hanno portato in giro per celebrare il loro “Mezzanine”.

Adesso emerge online un video di un duetto tra l’artista e il folk singer Sam Lee.
Negli studi londinesi RAK, prodotti dall’ex Suede Bernard Butler, i due regalano un toccante riadattamento del classico folk “The Moon Shines Bright” .

Guarda il video:

Questa versione di “The Moon Shines Bright” la ritroveremo in “Old Wow” nuovo disco di Sam Lee in uscita il prossimo 31 gennaio 2020.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Con il brano “When I ...
    Finisce l’avventura musicale di Miss O, iniziata nel lontano 2011. Odette e Jan hanno ora deciso di terminare questo progetto, per ...

    Lucio Corsi: guarda il video di ...
    Il giovane (ma già con due album all’attivo, “Altalena Boy / Vetulonia Dakar” del 2015 e “Bestiario Musicale” ...

    Supergrass: guarda il video di ...
    Piccolo presente da parte dei Supergrass: la band inglese annuncia la diffusione del video del celeberrimo pezzo “Alright” in ...

    Guarda il video di “In the ...
    Gli MGMT rilasciano un nuovo brano. “In the Afternoon”, che arriva con un video ufficiale diretto dalla stessa band, è pubblicato in ...

    Guarda Henry Rollins insieme a ...
    Ogni anno Cyndi Lauper organizza un live per raccogliere fondi a favore della True Colors United, organizzazione noprofit fondata dalla ...
    I più visualizzati
    6 Dicembre 2019

    Oggi, 6 dicembre di trentacinque anni fa, usciva “La Storia Infinita”
    “Se tanto dobbiamo morire, preferisco morire lottando. Attaccami Gmork! IO SONO ATREYU!” Eccola la battuta definitiva, assoluta, quella che mi ricordo e che ricorderò sempre, perchè, diciamoci la verità, chiunque di noi maschietti ...
    22 Novembre 2019

    I Gorillaz annunciano il film “Reject False Icons”
    I Gorillaz annunciano “Gorillaz: Reject False Icons” un documentario che approderà nei cinema solo per 1 notte il 16 dicembre. “Gorillaz: Reject False Icons”, diretto da Denholm Hewlett figlio di Jamie creatore della band ...
    29 Novembre 2019

    A gennaio e’ atteso “Tesori della Patria edizione in vinile”, il cofanetto definitivo sui Disciplinatha
    Ottime notizie per i fan dei Disciplinatha (uno dei gruppi italiani più importanti tra la fine degli anni ’80 e i ’90, se non il più importante). Un comunicato stampa annuncia l’imminente uscita (17 gennaio 2020) di “Tesori della ...
    27 Novembre 2019

    Irvine Welsh a Napoli per un reading su “Trainspotting”
    Il prossimo 6 dicembre, per la prima volta in Italia, lo scrittore Irvine Welsh sarà a Napoli per un ‘read & play’ della sua opera certamente più nota. L’autore scozzese leggerà infatti alcuni pezzi del cult ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     