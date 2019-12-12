GUARDA ELIZABETH FRASER CANTARE IL CLASSICO FOLK “THE MOON SHINES BRIGHT” INSIEME A SAM LEE

Elizabeth Fraser è sempre stata un’artista che ha centellinato le apparizioni in particolare da quando, nel 1997, gli indimenticati Cocteau Twins, band della quale era meravigliosa voce, hanno messo fine alla sua avventura.
Recentemente però la ‘ragazza’ scozzese è tornata a far parlare di sè con più frequenza: un anno fa circa è stata fotografata in pose esilaranti insieme ad una adorante Shirley Manson, nel backstage di un live dei Garbage, e successivamente è finita ‘catturata’ dai ‘tweet’ di pochi fortunati, circa 40 persone, durante un concerto privato a Londra.
I have had to wait a couple of days to post this because it was SUCH an incredible, intense honour for me to meet this magical person and therefore it has taken me a while to process the entire experience. One of the greatest voices of her generation. The genius Liz Fraser from the Cocteau Twins. One of my favourite artists of all time blessed us with her presence during our show a few days ago in Bristol. Like all decent human beings with even a semblance of taste, I hope she will decide to bless us again with her exquisite voice, her musicality, her genius sometime soon. A true, once in a lifetime great. I love her so much. Thank you Elizabeth Fraser. I owe you so much. And I love you. Deeply and sincerely.❤️ Pic courtesy of James Matthews
A questo si aggiunge la presenza costante sul palco nel tour che i Massive Attack quest’anno hanno portato in giro per celebrare il loro “Mezzanine”.
Adesso emerge online un video di un duetto tra l’artista e il folk singer Sam Lee.
Negli studi londinesi RAK, prodotti dall’ex Suede Bernard Butler, i due regalano un toccante riadattamento del classico folk “The Moon Shines Bright” .
Guarda il video:
Questa versione di “The Moon Shines Bright” la ritroveremo in “Old Wow” nuovo disco di Sam Lee in uscita il prossimo 31 gennaio 2020.