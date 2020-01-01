 

UN NUOVO SINGOLO DI MICHAEL STIPE IN USCITA TRA POCHI GIORNI

 
All’inizio di ottobre Michael Stipe ha pubblicato “Your Capricious Soul”, il suo primo materiale solista dallo scioglimento dei R.E.M., ma tra poco sembra che stia per arrivare il suo successore.

Sabato 4 gennaio, infatti, in coincidenza con il 60° compleanno di Stipe, l’ex frontman della band di Athens, Georgia, realizzerà un nuovo brano, “Drive To The Ocean”.

Anche in questo caso i soldi raccolti dalla vendita del singolo andranno in beneficenza, nello specifico alla charity Pathway To Paris: il pezzo sarà disponibile esclusivamente sul sito di Michael Stipe.

Michael Stipe will start the new decade by releasing his second solo single, “Drive To The Ocean,” on January 4th, 2020. The date also marks Michael's 60th birthday, and the track will be made available exclusively via his own website – MichaelStipe.com (link in bio) The track will benefit @pathway2paris , founded by Jesse Paris Smith and Rebecca Foon, with Michael redirecting all of his earnings from sales and synchronization licensing for the first 365 days to the organization. Pathway to Paris is a non-profit organization dedicated to turning the Paris Agreement into reality through innovative public engagement, cultural events, supporting citizen driven initiatives and cities in developing and implementing ambitious climate action plans. Says Stipe of this, his second solo release, "I am so happy to collaborate with Pathway To Paris for this year 2020. The work that they are doing is vital and foundational— it is essential for a future that we can and will claim as our own.” #michaelstipe #pathwaytoparis #drivetotheocean

Photo Credit: Andrew D. Hurley [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

