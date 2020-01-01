UN NUOVO SINGOLO DI MICHAEL STIPE IN USCITA TRA POCHI GIORNI

All’inizio di ottobre Michael Stipe ha pubblicato “Your Capricious Soul”, il suo primo materiale solista dallo scioglimento dei R.E.M., ma tra poco sembra che stia per arrivare il suo successore.

Sabato 4 gennaio, infatti, in coincidenza con il 60° compleanno di Stipe, l’ex frontman della band di Athens, Georgia, realizzerà un nuovo brano, “Drive To The Ocean”.

Anche in questo caso i soldi raccolti dalla vendita del singolo andranno in beneficenza, nello specifico alla charity Pathway To Paris: il pezzo sarà disponibile esclusivamente sul sito di Michael Stipe.

Photo Credit: Andrew D. Hurley [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons