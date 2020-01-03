DAVE GROHL RIPORTA I NIRVANA SUL PALCO PER UN CONCERTO DI BENEFICENZA

Dave Grohl chiama a raccolta, nuovamente, i membri superstiti dei Nirvana, il bassista Krist Novoselic e il chitarrista Pat Smear, per un live al Palladium di Los Angeles domani sera, 4 gennaio 2020.
L’evento, “Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala”, che raccoglierà fondi in supporto dell’associazione no-profit The Art of Elysium, vedrà esibirsi anche Marilyn Manson, Beck, St. Vincent, L7, Cheap Trick.
I Nirvana si erano già riuniti nel 2018 al Cal Jam festival californiano organizzato dai Foo Fighters di Grohl.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
HEAVEN is calling…. it wants ROCK N ROLL back! This one night only curated installation is gearing up to be a rock n roll line up never seen before and never to be seen again! We have a few epic surprises in store. Be sure to get tickets while they’re still available. January 4, 2020! You’re not ready!!! #HEAVEN2020 #HEAVENisRockNRoll
Credit Foto: Ryanw2313 [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons