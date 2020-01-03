DAVE GROHL RIPORTA I NIRVANA SUL PALCO PER UN CONCERTO DI BENEFICENZA

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

HEAVEN is calling…. it wants ROCK N ROLL back! This one night only curated installation is gearing up to be a rock n roll line up never seen before and never to be seen again! We have a few epic surprises in store. Be sure to get tickets while they’re still available. January 4, 2020! You’re not ready!!! #HEAVEN2020 #HEAVENisRockNRoll