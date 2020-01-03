 

DAVE GROHL RIPORTA I NIRVANA SUL PALCO PER UN CONCERTO DI BENEFICENZA

 
3 Gennaio 2020
 

Dave Grohl chiama a raccolta, nuovamente, i membri superstiti dei Nirvana, il bassista Krist Novoselic e il chitarrista Pat Smear, per un live al Palladium di Los Angeles domani sera, 4 gennaio 2020.

L’evento, “Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala”, che raccoglierà fondi in supporto dell’associazione no-profit The Art of Elysium, vedrà esibirsi anche Marilyn Manson, Beck, St. Vincent, L7, Cheap Trick.

I Nirvana si erano già riuniti nel 2018 al Cal Jam festival californiano organizzato dai Foo Fighters di Grohl.

Credit Foto: Ryanw2313 [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

