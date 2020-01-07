JEFF PARKER DEI TORTOISE ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “SUITE FOR MAX BROWN”

Esce il prossimo 14 gennaio su International Anthem/Nonesuch il nuovo disco di Jeff Parker insieme al suo ensemble The New Breed.
In “Suite for Max Brown”, dedicato alla madre, il chitarrista dei Tortoise ripropone una sua versione di “After the Rain” di John Coltrane e di “Black Narcissus” di Joe Henderson.
“Go Away” è il primo estratto in ascolto:
Jeff Parker porterà il suo progetto live anche in Italia, il prossimo 2 febbraio al Blue Note di Milano.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Composer/multi-instrumentalist @JeffParkersounds' 'Suite for Max Brown' is due January 24 via @IntlAnthem & Nonesuch. The album, named for and dedicated to his mother (pictured on the cover), is nine originals plus "Gnarciss," an interpretation of Henderson's "Black Narcissus," and Coltrane's "After the Rain." Pre-order-including on limited-edition "fusion swirl" colored vinyl in the Nonesuch Store-to get the track "Go Away" now. . #jeffparker #suiteformaxbrown #vinyl #guitar #jazz #joehenderson #johncoltrane #internationalanthem #nonesuch #nonesuchrecords
Credit Foto: Lee Anne Schmitt