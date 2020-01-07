 

JEFF PARKER DEI TORTOISE ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “SUITE FOR MAX BROWN”

 
Tags: ,
di
7 Gennaio 2020
 

Esce il prossimo 14 gennaio su International Anthem/Nonesuch il nuovo disco di Jeff Parker insieme al suo ensemble The New Breed.

In “Suite for Max Brown”, dedicato alla madre, il chitarrista dei Tortoise ripropone una sua versione di “After the Rain” di John Coltrane e di “Black Narcissus” di Joe Henderson.

“Go Away” è il primo estratto in ascolto:

Jeff Parker porterà il suo progetto live anche in Italia, il prossimo 2 febbraio al Blue Note di Milano.

Credit Foto: Lee Anne Schmitt

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    E’ in arrivo un nuovo disco ...
    Sentivate la mancanza di un nuovo disco dei Guided By Voices? Eccovi accontentati. Decisi probabilmente a battere il record dello scorso ...

    Gli Archers Of Loaf confermano: nel ...
    Le indiscrezioni emerse a fine novembre trovano ora conferma nei diretti interessati: nel 2020 gli Archers Of Loaf pubblicheranno nuova ...

    “In Heaven Making Love” ...
    Salgono a 4 gli estratti dal quarto disco solista di Jonathan Wilson. Dopo i due primi singoli, “So Alive” e “’69 Corvette” e il ...

    Ascolta “Salt of the ...
    Dopo il primo estratto “Filled With Wonder Once Again” Bill Fay svela un altro brano dal suo prossimo disco. Ascolta “Salt ...

    TRACK: Larkins – Flood

    I Larkins, band in forte ascesa originaria di Manchester, pubblicano il loro nuovo brano “Flood”, la terza anticipazione dal ...
    I più visualizzati
    23 Dicembre 2019

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 – posizioni dalla 25 alla 1
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 #25) ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors [Jagjaguwar] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Ma che bello questo disco di Angel Olsen! E’ stato disco dell’anno fino a fino novembre e vabbè. La sua forma è ...
    13 Dicembre 2019

    Guarda il video di “Per Due Che Come Noi”, il nuovo brano di Brunosi SAS
    Brunori SAS nel suo nuovo brano tocca temi già ben tratti e conosciuti, ma riesce a essere originale, toccante, sincero e delicato. La visione dall’amore e della vita di coppia di Brunori SAS è tutta in questa nuova ballata “Per Due Che ...
    23 Dicembre 2019

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 – posizioni dalla 50 alla 26
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 25 alla 1 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 #50) REV REV REV Kykeon [Fuzz Club] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Un disco che scorre facilmente e si fa apprezzare ed amare senza difficoltà, ricco di particolari che verranno colti ...
    25 Dicembre 2019

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2019
    Leggi la classifica dei MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 #20) NICOLO’ CARNESI Ho Bisogno di Dirti Domani [Porto Records] Più che negli altri dischi c’è un’attenzione, molto più prestante, all’architettura musicale, al soundscape complessivo ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     