JEFF PARKER DEI TORTOISE ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “SUITE FOR MAX BROWN”

JEFF PARKER DEI TORTOISE ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “SUITE FOR MAX BROWN”

Esce il prossimo 14 gennaio su International Anthem/Nonesuch il nuovo disco di Jeff Parker insieme al suo ensemble The New Breed.

In “Suite for Max Brown”, dedicato alla madre, il chitarrista dei Tortoise ripropone una sua versione di “After the Rain” di John Coltrane e di “Black Narcissus” di Joe Henderson.

“Go Away” è il primo estratto in ascolto:

Jeff Parker porterà il suo progetto live anche in Italia, il prossimo 2 febbraio al Blue Note di Milano.

Credit Foto: Lee Anne Schmitt