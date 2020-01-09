 

QUARTO ALBUM DEI SUMMER CAMP IN USCITA PER SAN VALENTINO. IL NUOVO SINGOLO SI CHIAMA “WOMEN IN LOVE”

 
di
9 Gennaio 2020
 

Il loro terzo album, “Bad Love”, dista ormai quasi cinque anni, ma i Summer Camp stanno per tornare con il suo seguito, “Romantic Comedy”, in uscita il prossimo 14 febbraio via Apricot Recordings.

Il nuovo disco del duo synth-pop inglese è composto di canzoni estratte e ispirate dall’omonimo film della frontwoman Elizabeth Sankey.

Dopo i due primi singoli, “Love Of My Life” e “When Danny Met Johnny”, usciti lo scorso maggio in occasione della premier del film, oggi arriva anche un nuovo estratto, “Women In Love”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.

“Romantic Comedy” Tracklist:
1. Dreams Of Love
2. The Ugly Truth
3. Love Of My Life
4. When Danny Met John
5. Impossible Perfection
6. Barefoot In The Park
7. Disneyland Of The Heart
8. Women In Love
9. You Complete Me
10. Mr. Wrong
11. Nice Guy
12. The Muse
13. It Happened One Night
14. Declaration Of Love
15. Run

Photo Credit: Tommy Au (CC BY 2.0)

