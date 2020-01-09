QUARTO ALBUM DEI SUMMER CAMP IN USCITA PER SAN VALENTINO. IL NUOVO SINGOLO SI CHIAMA “WOMEN IN LOVE”

Il loro terzo album, “Bad Love”, dista ormai quasi cinque anni, ma i Summer Camp stanno per tornare con il suo seguito, “Romantic Comedy”, in uscita il prossimo 14 febbraio via Apricot Recordings.

Il nuovo disco del duo synth-pop inglese è composto di canzoni estratte e ispirate dall’omonimo film della frontwoman Elizabeth Sankey.

Dopo i due primi singoli, “Love Of My Life” e “When Danny Met Johnny”, usciti lo scorso maggio in occasione della premier del film, oggi arriva anche un nuovo estratto, “Women In Love”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.

“Romantic Comedy” Tracklist:

1. Dreams Of Love

2. The Ugly Truth

3. Love Of My Life

4. When Danny Met John

5. Impossible Perfection

6. Barefoot In The Park

7. Disneyland Of The Heart

8. Women In Love

9. You Complete Me

10. Mr. Wrong

11. Nice Guy

12. The Muse

13. It Happened One Night

14. Declaration Of Love

15. Run

Photo Credit: Tommy Au (CC BY 2.0)