THE BOOMTOWN RATS: ASCOLTA “TRASH GLAM BABY” PRIMO SINGOLO ESTRATTO DAL PRIMO DISCO IN 36 ANNI

Lo scorso dicembre The Boomtown Rats, band rock irlandese fondata da Bob Geldof nel 1975, aveva annunciato il ritorno con un disco dopo 36 anni.

“Citizens of Boomtown” uscirà il 13 marzo su BMG e oggi possiamo ascoltare il primo singolo estratto “Trash Glam Baby”:

Nel settimo album in studio, che segue “In The Long Grass” uscito nel 1984, ritroveremo Geldof il bassista Pete Briquette (qui anche nei panni di produttore), Gerry Roberts ala chitarra e Simon Crowe alla batteria.

“Citizens of Boomtown” tracklist:

01 Trash Glam Baby

02 Sweet Thing

03 Monster Monkeys

04 She Said No

05 Passing Through

06 Here’s a Postcard

07 K.I.S.S.

08 Rock and Roll Yé Yé

09 Get a Grip

10 The Boomtown Rats

Credit Foto: Orange County Archives from Orange County, California, United States of America [CC BY]