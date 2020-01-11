 

THE BOOMTOWN RATS: ASCOLTA “TRASH GLAM BABY” PRIMO SINGOLO ESTRATTO DAL PRIMO DISCO IN 36 ANNI

 
di
11 Gennaio 2020
 

Lo scorso dicembre The Boomtown Rats, band rock irlandese fondata da Bob Geldof nel 1975, aveva annunciato il ritorno con un disco dopo 36 anni.

“Citizens of Boomtown” uscirà il 13 marzo su BMG e oggi possiamo ascoltare il primo singolo estratto “Trash Glam Baby”:

Nel settimo album in studio, che segue “In The Long Grass” uscito nel 1984, ritroveremo Geldof il bassista Pete Briquette (qui anche nei panni di produttore), Gerry Roberts ala chitarra e Simon Crowe alla batteria.

“Citizens of Boomtown” tracklist:
01 Trash Glam Baby
02 Sweet Thing
03 Monster Monkeys
04 She Said No
05 Passing Through
06 Here’s a Postcard
07 K.I.S.S.
08 Rock and Roll Yé Yé
09 Get a Grip
10 The Boomtown Rats

Credit Foto: Orange County Archives from Orange County, California, United States of America [CC BY]

