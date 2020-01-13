DAVE GAHAN SI UNISCE AD HUMANIST PER IL NUOVO SINGOLO “SHOCK COLLAR”

Humanist è il progetto del chitarrista e produttore Rob Marshall che rilascerà il suo omonimo debut-album il prossimo 21 febbraio su Ignition Records.

Il disco sarà ricco di ospiti Mark Lanegan (Queens Of The Stone Age), Mark Gardener (Ride), Carl Hancock Rux (David Holmes, Portishead), John Robb (The Membranes), Joel Cadbury (UNKLE), Ilse Maria, Ron Sexsmith, Jim Jones (The Jim Jones Revue, Thee Hypnotics) e il cantante dei Depeche Mode Dave Gahan che appare nel primo singolo estratto.

Guarda il video di “Shock Collar”:

Rob Marshall è il chitarrista degli Exit Calm e appare tra gli autori degli ultimi dischi di Mark Lanegan “Gargoyle” e “Somebody’s Knocking”.

“Humanist” tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Kingdom (feat. Mark Lanegan)

3. Beast of The Nation (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. Shock Collar (feat. Dave Gahan)

5. Lie Down (feat. Madman Butterfly)

6. Ring Of Truth (feat. Carl Hancock Rux)

7. Skull (feat. Mark Lanegan)

8. English Ghosts (feat. John Robb)

9. In My Arms (feat. Joel Cadbury)

10. When The Lights Go Out (feat. Mark Gardener)

11. Truly Too Late (feat. Ilse Maria)

12. How’re You Holding Up (feat. Ron Sexsmith)

13. Mortal Eyes (feat, Carl Hancock Rux and Joel Cadbury)

14. Shoot Kill (feat. Jim Jones)

15. Gospel (feat. Mark Lanegan)

Credit Foto: Derrick Belcham