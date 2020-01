THE JUST JOANS

Tracklist

1. Hey Ho, Let’s Not Go

2. Who Does Susan Think She Is?

3. Wee Guys (Bobby’s Got A Punctured Lung)

4. Dear Diary, I Died Again Today

5. My Undying Love For You Is Beginning To Die

6. When Nietzsche Calls

7. The Older I Get, The More I Don’t Know

8. The One I Loathe The Least

9. Another Doomed Relationship

10. Holiday

11. People I Once Knew

12. Like Yesterday Again