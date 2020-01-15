 

DANIEL JOHNSTON DAL VIVO CON JEFF TWEEDY: IN ARRIVO IL LIVE ALBUM DEL LORO CONCERTO A CHICAGO NEL 2017

 
Tags: ,
di
15 Gennaio 2020
 

Jeff Tweedy ha annunciato la pubblicazione di “Chicago 2017”, un live album registrato insieme a Daniel Johnston durante un concerto al Vic Theater di Chicago il 20 ottobre 2017.

Il disco, in vinile edizione limitata, uscirà il prossimo 31 gennaio sull’etichetta dei Wilco, la dBpm Records, ed include anche altro materiale registrato al loft della band in zona Irving Park, Chicago.

Tutti i proventi di questa pubblicazione andranno alla “Hi, How Are You Project” associazione no-profit istituita in favore della famiglia dello sfortunato cantautore scomparso in seguito ad un attacco cardiaco lo scorso settembre.

Ascolta un primo estratto, “Worried Shoes”:

“Chicago 2017” tracklist:
Side One:
01 The Story of an Artist
02 Like a Monkey in a Zooe
03 Casper the Friendly Ghost
04 Hey Joe
05 Worried Shows
06 Cold Hard World
07 Crazy Love

Side Two:
01 Girl of My Dreams
02 Walking the Cow
03 Funeral Home
04 I’m So Tired
05 Speeding Motorcycle
06 True Love Will Find You in the End / Spirit World Rising / Funeral Home

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Moaning: annuncio nuovo album e ...
    Moaning, il gruppo del cantante / chitarrista Sean Solomon, il bassista / tastierista Pascal Stevenson e il batterista Andrew MacKelvie ...

    Torres presenta un nuovo singolo ...
    Torres, alias Mackenzie Scott, è tornata con il nuovo brano “Dressing America”, l’ultima anteprima del suo prossimo album ...

    Ascolta “Ready For ...
    In costante ascesa questi Sea Girls che hanno iniziato a comparire sulle nostre pagine nella rubrica Brand New ma ora si sono già ...

    Libri: Brunori Sas La vita pensata ...
    La casa editrice “Arcana” sta dedicando una collana ai cantautori emersi nel nuovo millennio e fra questi non poteva mancare ...

    Oggi “Ride EP” dei Ride ...
    Quando si parla di shoegaze i fan hanno i loro punti fermi, chi vi scrive ad esempio stravede per Adorable e Revolver, ma è innegabile che ...
    I più visualizzati
    23 Dicembre 2019

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 – posizioni dalla 25 alla 1
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 #25) ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors [Jagjaguwar] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Ma che bello questo disco di Angel Olsen! E’ stato disco dell’anno fino a fino novembre e vabbè. La sua forma è ...

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 – posizioni dalla 50 alla 26
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 25 alla 1 de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 #50) REV REV REV Kykeon [Fuzz Club] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Un disco che scorre facilmente e si fa apprezzare ed amare senza difficoltà, ricco di particolari che verranno colti ...
    25 Dicembre 2019

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2019
    Leggi la classifica dei MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2019 #20) NICOLO’ CARNESI Ho Bisogno di Dirti Domani [Porto Records] Più che negli altri dischi c’è un’attenzione, molto più prestante, all’architettura musicale, al soundscape complessivo ...
    2 Gennaio 2020

    Ivan Graziani: La Top 10 Brani
    Ivan Graziani è stato un grande cantautore e, a differenza di molti suoi colleghi, anche un formidabile e talentuoso chitarrista. Chi ha seguito la sua carriera e ha avuto la fortuna di ascoltato live, ha potuto apprezzarlo pienamente e sicuramente ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     