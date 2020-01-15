DANIEL JOHNSTON DAL VIVO CON JEFF TWEEDY: IN ARRIVO IL LIVE ALBUM DEL LORO CONCERTO A CHICAGO NEL 2017

Jeff Tweedy ha annunciato la pubblicazione di “Chicago 2017”, un live album registrato insieme a Daniel Johnston durante un concerto al Vic Theater di Chicago il 20 ottobre 2017.
Il disco, in vinile edizione limitata, uscirà il prossimo 31 gennaio sull’etichetta dei Wilco, la dBpm Records, ed include anche altro materiale registrato al loft della band in zona Irving Park, Chicago.
Tutti i proventi di questa pubblicazione andranno alla “Hi, How Are You Project” associazione no-profit istituita in favore della famiglia dello sfortunato cantautore scomparso in seguito ad un attacco cardiaco lo scorso settembre.
Ascolta un primo estratto, “Worried Shoes”:
“Chicago 2017” tracklist:
Side One:
01 The Story of an Artist
02 Like a Monkey in a Zooe
03 Casper the Friendly Ghost
04 Hey Joe
05 Worried Shows
06 Cold Hard World
07 Crazy Love
Side Two:
01 Girl of My Dreams
02 Walking the Cow
03 Funeral Home
04 I’m So Tired
05 Speeding Motorcycle
06 True Love Will Find You in the End / Spirit World Rising / Funeral Home