 

JUAN ALDERETE BASSISTA DEI MARS VOLTA E’ IN COMA IN SEGUITO AD UN INCIDENTE IN BICI

 
Tags: , ,
di
25 Gennaio 2020
 

Juan Alderete, bassista dei Mars Volta e più recentemente di Marilyn Manson, è in queste ore in coma in seguito ad un brutto incidente accaduto lo scorso 13 gennaio nei pressi della sua abitazione mentre era in bicicletta.

Attraverso instagram e facebook la moglie del musicista Anne ci fa sapere che la caduta ha causato al marito un violento trauma cranico con successivi possibili danni al cervello.

Questo il suo comunicato:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Hi everyone – this is Anne, Juan's wife. While I generally hesitate to share personal details on social media, it felt right to include all of you who've supported Juan over the years as friends, fans, fellow music (and food, cat, bike, Japan) lovers and musicians. Juan was in a solo (no cars, other people) and very serious bicycle accident on 1/13/20 not far from our home. He – as always – was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but sustained serious head trauma in the form of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI); his form of TBI is Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI) and as of today, he remains in a coma. The only prognosis is to wait and see, as the brain is a complicated organ and the outcomes for DAI patients has a range as wide as the sea. While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive outcomes so we can only hope for the best. We know you have questions, concerns, thoughts to share, so please feel free to leave them in the comments (not DM please, sorry) here. We're also very eager to hear from neurologists, medical professionals with experience in DAI and TBI, first-person accounts of similar trauma and outcomes – essentially any useful, factual and accurate resources that relate to Juan's injury. If you have any of these, please DM me (Anne) @tunatoast. We will post updates here from time to time. Thank you all and please keep Juan in your thoughts. – xo, Anne

Un post condiviso da Juan Alderete (@j_alderete) in data:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    TRACK: Sam Florian – Fender ...
    Per tutti gli amanti del ‘pop’ scandinavo la Hybris è una certezza. Anche se lontana dal raggiungere oltre confine la ...

    David Lynch e la “sua” ...
    Questa settimana, David Lynch ha condiviso il suo cortometraggio “What Did Jack Do?” su Netflix. Ora Lynch e la co-protagonista ...

    I fratelli Roger e Brian Eno hanno ...
    I fratelli Roger e Brian Eno hanno annunciato il loro album di debutto, “Mixing Colours”, che arriva anticipato dal singolo ...

    Oggi “The Great ...
    “The Great Destroyer” è l’album che ha segnato l’inizio della seconda carriera dei Low. Meno rivoluzionario oggi di quanto non ...

    Oggi “Voodoo” di D’Angelo ...
    D’Angelo, al secolo Michael Eugene Archer, ha trasformato la scarsissima prolificità in una vera e propria arte. In quasi trent’anni di ...
    I più visualizzati
    2 Gennaio 2020

    Ivan Graziani: La Top 10 Brani
    Ivan Graziani è stato un grande cantautore e, a differenza di molti suoi colleghi, anche un formidabile e talentuoso chitarrista. Chi ha seguito la sua carriera e ha avuto la fortuna di ascoltato live, ha potuto apprezzarlo pienamente e sicuramente ...
    27 Dicembre 2019

    Miracle Sweepstakes – Rorschached
    Peccato che l’album dei Miracle Sweepstakes sia uscito il 22 Novembre. Ormai le playlist e le classifiche dei dischi più belli dell’anno sono già state inviate alle redazioni e molte di esse pure pubblicate. Peccato davvero perché ...
    26 Dicembre 2019

    I MIGLIORI 10 FILM DEL 2019
    #10) THE IRISHMAN di Martin Scorsese LEGGI LA RECENSIONE “The Irishman” non è il capolavoro osannato da chi sta parlando del migliore Scorsese del millennio (che è o “The Departed” o “The Wolf Of Wall Street”), ...
    30 Dicembre 2019

    I MIGLIORI 100 DISCHI DEGLI ANNI 10 – posizioni dalla 100 alla 76
    Guarda la 2^ parte della classifica: le posizioni dalla 75 alla 51 de I MIGLIORI 100 DISCHI DEGLI ANNI 10 Guarda la 3^ parte della classifica: le posizioni dalla 50 alla 26 de I MIGLIORI 100 DISCHI DEGLI ANNI 10 Guarda la 4^ parte della classifica: ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     