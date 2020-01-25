JUAN ALDERETE BASSISTA DEI MARS VOLTA E’ IN COMA IN SEGUITO AD UN INCIDENTE IN BICI

Juan Alderete, bassista dei Mars Volta e più recentemente di Marilyn Manson, è in queste ore in coma in seguito ad un brutto incidente accaduto lo scorso 13 gennaio nei pressi della sua abitazione mentre era in bicicletta.

Attraverso instagram e facebook la moglie del musicista Anne ci fa sapere che la caduta ha causato al marito un violento trauma cranico con successivi possibili danni al cervello.

Questo il suo comunicato: