ED O ‘BRIEN: ECCO IL NUOVO SINGOLO E UN PO’ DI INFO SULL’ALBUM SOLISTA

Ed O ‘Brien dei Radiohead ha annunciato il suo album solista “Earth” e ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo, “Shangri-La” che esce a nome EOB

O’Brien ha annunciato anche i dettagli e la tracklist del suo progetto da solista.

Here’s the album.. thank you for waiting .. it’s called Earth and it’s coming out on April 17 in time for Summer.. https://t.co/6aKK1PAM39 pic.twitter.com/2SlCKbPcra

— Ed O’Brien (@EOBOfficial) February 6, 2020