ED O ‘BRIEN: ECCO IL NUOVO SINGOLO E UN PO’ DI INFO SULL’ALBUM SOLISTA

Ed O ‘Brien dei Radiohead ha annunciato il suo album solista “Earth” e ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo, “Shangri-La” che esce a nome EOB

O’Brien ha annunciato anche i dettagli e la tracklist del suo progetto da solista.

“Earth” è atteso il 17 aprile. L’LP include anche il brano “Brasil” precedentemente pubblicato ed è stato prodotto da Flood (ad eccezione di “Olympik”, che è stato coprodotto da Flood e Catherine Marks).

Ecco la tracklist:
1. Shangri-La
2. Brasil
3. Deep Days
4. Long Time Coming
5. Mass
6. Banksters
7. Sail On
8. Olympik
9. Cloak of the Night

