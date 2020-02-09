GUARDA ED O’BRIEN DEI RADIOHEAD ESIBIRSI IN VERSIONE SOLISTA PER LA PRIMA VOLTA

Lo scorso 7 febbraio al Great Hall di Toronto Ed O’Brien, chitarrista dei Radiohead, è andato in scena con il suo primo concerto solista.
Durante il live i fortunati presenti hanno avuto modo di ascoltare i brani contenuti in “Earth”, disco che O’Brien pubblicherà il prossimo 17 aprile, e una cover di Ulrich Schnauss (“On My Own”).
Questa la setlist:
Got a signed setlist from the FIRST EVER Ed O'Brien solo gig! The concert was incredible and so much fun. Spending the day out in the freezing cold was well worth getting barrier, snagging a setlist then getting to chat with Ed after the show and get his signature. He was a super nice and humble guy, who was super nervous about his first show but was so happy to hear that we all loved it. He said at the end of the show, and confirmed outside that he'll be coming back in May, so I'll definitely be there for that show too! #edobrien #eob #gig #concert #tour #live #music #livemusic #setlist #signed #signature #greathall #toronto #musicvenue #concertvenue #venue #earth #promoshow #solo #sogood #somuchfun #loveit #radiohead #february #2020
Ad accompagnare il chitarrista sul palco una live band composta da: Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams e Alvin Ford Jr.
Guarda i video della serata:
Credit Foto: Yasuko Otani [CC BY-SA]