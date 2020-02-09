GUARDA JOHN FRUSCIANTE ESIBIRSI CON I RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS PER LA PRIMA VOLTA IN 12 ANNI

Ieri i Red Hot Chili Peppers si sono esibiti in un evento organizzato dalla fondazione benefica Tony Hawk Foundation in memoria del giovane produttore cinematografico Andrew Burkle figlio del milionario Ron, scomparso lo scorso 6 gennaio.
Alla chitarra, per la prima volta dal 2008 anno in cui aveva abbandonato la band, troviamo John Frusciante.
Guarda alcuni video registrati durante l’esibizione che ha visto i RHCP eseguire anche brani di Iggy Pop, Gang Of Four:
Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious & his spirit lives on through our work at @THF.
A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was on display when this all-star lineup came together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7
— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020
Today we celebrated the life of Andrew Burkle. He was a beloved son, friend and brother to the lucky ones that surrounded him. Because of him, @THF had landmark fundraisers in Beverly Hills 10 years in a row and we are forever grateful for his support in our mission. #acbrox pic.twitter.com/Rmcs20YXKX
— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 8, 2020
Frusciante è il chitarrista dietro alcuni degli album più influenti della band, “Blood Sugar Sex Magick” e “Californication”, ed è tornato nelle fila dei Red Hot a fine dicembre in seguito all’allontanamento ‘amichevole’ di Josh Klinghoffer.