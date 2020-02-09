 

GUARDA JOHN FRUSCIANTE ESIBIRSI CON I RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS PER LA PRIMA VOLTA IN 12 ANNI

 
9 Febbraio 2020
 

Ieri i Red Hot Chili Peppers si sono esibiti in un evento organizzato dalla fondazione benefica Tony Hawk Foundation in memoria del giovane produttore cinematografico Andrew Burkle figlio del milionario Ron, scomparso lo scorso 6 gennaio.

Alla chitarra, per la prima volta dal 2008 anno in cui aveva abbandonato la band, troviamo John Frusciante.

Guarda alcuni video registrati durante l’esibizione che ha visto i RHCP eseguire anche brani di Iggy Pop, Gang Of Four:

Frusciante è il chitarrista dietro alcuni degli album più influenti della band, “Blood Sugar Sex Magick” e “Californication”, ed è tornato nelle fila dei Red Hot a fine dicembre in seguito all’allontanamento ‘amichevole’ di Josh Klinghoffer.

