GUARDA JOHN FRUSCIANTE ESIBIRSI CON I RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS PER LA PRIMA VOLTA IN 12 ANNI

Ieri i Red Hot Chili Peppers si sono esibiti in un evento organizzato dalla fondazione benefica Tony Hawk Foundation in memoria del giovane produttore cinematografico Andrew Burkle figlio del milionario Ron, scomparso lo scorso 6 gennaio.

Alla chitarra, per la prima volta dal 2008 anno in cui aveva abbandonato la band, troviamo John Frusciante.

Guarda alcuni video registrati durante l’esibizione che ha visto i RHCP eseguire anche brani di Iggy Pop, Gang Of Four:

Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious & his spirit lives on through our work at @THF.

A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was on display when this all-star lineup came together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7

— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020