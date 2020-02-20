I MAN MAN FIRMANO PER LA SUBPOP. IN ARRIVO IL PRIMO DISCO DOPO 7 ANNI.

I Man Man, storico gruppo rock sperimentale di Philadelphia con 5 dischi alle spalle, annunciano il ritorno.
“Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between” è infatti l’album che ci riconsegna la band guidata da Ryan Kattner aka Honus Honus a 7 anni di distanza dal precedente “On Oni Pond” (2013) ed uscirà l’1 maggio per la SubPop.
Primo singolo estratto è “Cloud Nein” che puoi ascoltare qui:
Honus Honus scrive del nuovo lavoro:
Avevo note ed accordi che sembravano graffi e testi scritti su pezzi di carta incollati su tutti i muri. Stavo per risolvere il grande caso, catturare l’assassino… Una delle cose migliori del periodo in cui ho scritto il disco è finalmente avevo trovato musicisti che credevano in me, si fidavano della mia visione, rispettavano il mio songwriting. Stava ringiovanendo.
“Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between” tracklist:
01 Dreamers
02 Cloud Nein
03 On the Mend
04 Lonely Beuys
05 Future Peg
06 Goat
07 Inner Iggy
08 Hunters
09 Oyster Point
10 The Prettiest Song in the World
11 Animal Attraction
12 Sheela
13 Unsweet Meat
14 Swan
15 Powder My Wig
16 If Only
17 In the Valley of the In-Between
