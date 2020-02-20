 

I MAN MAN FIRMANO PER LA SUBPOP. IN ARRIVO IL PRIMO DISCO DOPO 7 ANNI.

 
Tags: ,
di
20 Febbraio 2020
 

I Man Man, storico gruppo rock sperimentale di Philadelphia con 5 dischi alle spalle, annunciano il ritorno.

“Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between” è infatti l’album che ci riconsegna la band guidata da Ryan Kattner aka Honus Honus a 7 anni di distanza dal precedente “On Oni Pond” (2013) ed uscirà l’1 maggio per la SubPop.

Primo singolo estratto è “Cloud Nein” che puoi ascoltare qui:

Honus Honus scrive del nuovo lavoro:
Avevo note ed accordi che sembravano graffi e testi scritti su pezzi di carta incollati su tutti i muri. Stavo per risolvere il grande caso, catturare l’assassino… Una delle cose migliori del periodo in cui ho scritto il disco è finalmente avevo trovato musicisti che credevano in me, si fidavano della mia visione, rispettavano il mio songwriting. Stava ringiovanendo.

“Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between” tracklist:
01 Dreamers
02 Cloud Nein
03 On the Mend
04 Lonely Beuys
05 Future Peg
06 Goat
07 Inner Iggy
08 Hunters
09 Oyster Point
10 The Prettiest Song in the World
11 Animal Attraction
12 Sheela
13 Unsweet Meat
14 Swan
15 Powder My Wig
16 If Only
17 In the Valley of the In-Between

Credit Foto: JacksonMeoffski / CC BY-SA

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Il nuovo singolo degli Avalanches ...
    A distanza di 4 anni dall’ultimo lavoro in studio, “Wildflower” (leggi la recensione), gli australiani Avalanches ...

    Dopo 7 anni il ritorno dei ...
    A 7 anni di distanza dal precedente “Stitches” (leggi la recensione), uscito nel 2013, i Califone pubblicano il nuovo disco dal ...

    Il nuovo singolo di Arca e’ ...
    Il produttore venezuelano Arca pubblica oggi un inedito dopo circa 3 anni dal suo apprezzato, omonimo, ultimo album. “@@@@@” è un ...

    Brunori Sas: la Top 10 brani

    Con il nuovo album “Cip!” Brunori Sas si candida a diventare un autentico big della canzone italiana, sconfinando quindi da quel mondo ...

    “The Birthday Party” è ...
    Mentre continuano a mietere successi in UK, arrivando a vincere importanti onorificenze messe in palio da NME (vedi il titolo di “Band ...
    I più visualizzati
    27 Gennaio 2020

    Brunori Sas – Cip
    Il cantautore calabrese, uno dei più apprezzati del panorama musicale italiano, sembra aver già conquistato tutti, pubblico e critica, con il suo ultimo disco, uscito il 10 gennaio, dal titolo onomatopeico “Cip”. Che ci piaccia ammetterlo ...
    6 Febbraio 2020

    Perchè Sanremo è Sanremo, ma ogni tanto ci ha sorpreso. I brani “alternativi” arrivati al Festival (che piacciono ai nostri lettori)
    In occasione dell’inizio della nuova edizione del Festival di Sanremo, abbiamo riproposto un vecchio articolo che metteva in luce come da quel palco si siano ascoltate, negli anni, anche delle bellissime canzoni, lontane in alcuni casi dagli ...
    17 Febbraio 2020

    Carmen Consoli: la Top 10 Brani
    Carmen Consoli nel 2020 terrà un concerto – evento all’Arena di Verona, intitolato “25 anni Mediamente Isterici”, che prende spunto dal titolo di uno dei suoi album più amati, il terzo, quando ancora il rock vibrava forte nelle sue ...
    28 Gennaio 2020

    JoJo Rabbit
    Heil Hitler! Inizia così “Jojo Rabbit”, con il giovane Jojo esercitandosi a sfoderare il più minaccioso ed energico saluto al fuhrer che il suo corpicciolo di undicenne (o poco meno) gli permette. Ad assistere il bimbo nel bizzarro ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     