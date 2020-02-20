I MAN MAN FIRMANO PER LA SUBPOP. IN ARRIVO IL PRIMO DISCO DOPO 7 ANNI.

I Man Man, storico gruppo rock sperimentale di Philadelphia con 5 dischi alle spalle, annunciano il ritorno.

“Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between” è infatti l’album che ci riconsegna la band guidata da Ryan Kattner aka Honus Honus a 7 anni di distanza dal precedente “On Oni Pond” (2013) ed uscirà l’1 maggio per la SubPop.

Primo singolo estratto è “Cloud Nein” che puoi ascoltare qui:

Honus Honus scrive del nuovo lavoro:

Avevo note ed accordi che sembravano graffi e testi scritti su pezzi di carta incollati su tutti i muri. Stavo per risolvere il grande caso, catturare l’assassino… Una delle cose migliori del periodo in cui ho scritto il disco è finalmente avevo trovato musicisti che credevano in me, si fidavano della mia visione, rispettavano il mio songwriting. Stava ringiovanendo.

“Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between” tracklist:

01 Dreamers

02 Cloud Nein

03 On the Mend

04 Lonely Beuys

05 Future Peg

06 Goat

07 Inner Iggy

08 Hunters

09 Oyster Point

10 The Prettiest Song in the World

11 Animal Attraction

12 Sheela

13 Unsweet Meat

14 Swan

15 Powder My Wig

16 If Only

17 In the Valley of the In-Between

Credit Foto: JacksonMeoffski / CC BY-SA