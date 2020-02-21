 

E’ ATTESO PER MAGGIO L’ALBUM LIVE DI SUZANNE VEGA “AN EVENING OF NEW YORK SONGS AND STORIES”

 
21 Febbraio 2020
 

Suzanne Vega annuncia il suo ritorno con “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories”, il nuovo album live in arrivo l’1 maggio. Primo brano pubblicato oggi, la sua personale rivisitazione di “Walk on the Wild Side”, celebre brano di Lou Reed. Nella serata del 14 marzo 2019 la cantautrice è stata accompagnata dal chitarrista Gerry Leonard, dal bassista Jeff Allen e da Jamie Edwards alle tastiere.

Suzanne Vega sarà in tour in Italia a luglio, presto dovrebbero arrivare i dettagli sulle date.

Ecco la tracklist del disco live:
1. Marlene On The Wall
2. Luka
3. ‘So how many people are here from out of town?’
4. New York Is A Woman
5. ‘This next song takes place on 59th street…’
6. Frank and Eva
7. ‘So I myself came to New York City when I was 2 ½ years old’
8. Gypsy
9. Freeze Tag
10. Pornographer’s Dream
11. ‘This next song is called New York Is My Destination’
12. New York Is My Destination
13. ‘The first time I saw Lou Reed…’
14. Walk On The Wild Side
15. Ludlow Street
16. Cracking
17. ‘And now we’ve got a song about those times…’
18. Some Journey
19. ‘I’m gonna close with this song…’
20. Tom’s Diner
21. ‘Would you like another one?’
22. Anniversary
23. Tombstone
24. Thin Man

