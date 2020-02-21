 

WILLIE NELSON ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “FIRST ROSE OF SPRING”. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO ESTRATTO.

 
21 Febbraio 2020
 

Willie Nelson, storico cantautore americano arrivato alla soglia di 87 anni, annuncia il nuovo album in studio dal titolo “First Rose of Spring”.

Prodotto da Buddy Cannon, che compare anche nella scrittura di due brani al fianco di Nelson, “First Rose of Spring” uscirà il prossimo 24 aprile su etichetta Legacy, seguendo di 1 solo anno l’ultimo “Ride Me Back Home” lavoro che si è aggiudicato proprio di recente un Grammy come migliore “Best Country Solo Performance”.

La title-track è il primo singole estratto:

La copertina la firma il figlio di Nelson Micah:

“First Rose of Spring” tracklist:
01 First Rose of Spring
02 Blue Star
03 I’ll Break Out Again Tonight
04 Don’t Let the Old Man In
05 Just Bummin’ Around
06 Our Song
07 We Are the Cowboys
08 Stealing Home
09 I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised
10 Love Just Laughed
11 Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore)

Credit Foto: Bob Jagendorf from Manalapan, NJ, USA / CC BY

