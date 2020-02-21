WILLIE NELSON ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “FIRST ROSE OF SPRING”. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO ESTRATTO.

Willie Nelson, storico cantautore americano arrivato alla soglia di 87 anni, annuncia il nuovo album in studio dal titolo “First Rose of Spring”.

Prodotto da Buddy Cannon, che compare anche nella scrittura di due brani al fianco di Nelson, “First Rose of Spring” uscirà il prossimo 24 aprile su etichetta Legacy, seguendo di 1 solo anno l’ultimo “Ride Me Back Home” lavoro che si è aggiudicato proprio di recente un Grammy come migliore “Best Country Solo Performance”.

La title-track è il primo singole estratto:

La copertina la firma il figlio di Nelson Micah:

“First Rose of Spring” tracklist:

01 First Rose of Spring

02 Blue Star

03 I’ll Break Out Again Tonight

04 Don’t Let the Old Man In

05 Just Bummin’ Around

06 Our Song

07 We Are the Cowboys

08 Stealing Home

09 I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised

10 Love Just Laughed

11 Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore)

Credit Foto: Bob Jagendorf from Manalapan, NJ, USA / CC BY